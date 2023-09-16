TS TET exam smoothly conducted

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 was conducted peacefully with a majority of registered candidates taking the test at 2,683 centres across the State on Friday.

According to the candidates, the exam was said to be easy, and both paper I and paper II were on the expected lines.

Among the 2,69,557 candidates registered for paper I, 2,26,744 appeared while 2,08,498 candidates among the 1,89,963 registered candidates appeared for paper-II. While paper I is for candidates who prefer to be teachers for grade I to 5, paper II is for aspirants who want to teach higher classes (6 to 8).

Candidates intending to be teachers for grades 1-8 have to appear for both papers, said a senior officer, the Education Department.