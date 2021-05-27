TSBIE announced that the practical examinations of IPE-2021 postponed
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced that the practical examinations of Intermediate (IPE-2021) for the second year general courses and fit and second year vocation courses scheduled from May to June 7 have been postponed.
A TSBIE statement said on Thursday that the decisions to postpone the practical examinations have been taken due to the prevailing pandemic situation and lockdown in the State.
A review will be held in the first week of June and the new schedule of dates will be announced at least 15 days before conduct the examinations, it said.
