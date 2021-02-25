TSCHE issues notification for TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2021

X
The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday issued a notification inviting applications for the common entrance test (CET) for Bachelor of Physical Education (B.PEd) and Diploma in Physical Education (D.PEd) courses.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET – 2021) is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TSCHE.

Candidates who clear this test will be eligible for the courses in universities, private unaided and affiliated colleges in Telangana.

Interested candidates can apply online after March 8 and before May 8. The tests will be conducted on June 7.

Educational qualification:

For B.PEd, the candidates should have passed a three-year degree examination recognised by any university in Telangana or equivalent and should be more than 19 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

For D.PEd, candidates should have passed Intermediate or equivalent and should have completed 16 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

For more details, the candidates can log on to

