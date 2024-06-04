TSICET-2024 on June 5, 6

Around 86,184 candidates have registered for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2024) that is scheduled for June 5 and 6.



For the second consecutive year, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Monday that the responsibility of conducting TSICET-2024 is entrusted to Kakatiya University, Warangal, for makingadmissions into MBA and MCA courses for the academic year 2024–25.

The Common Entrance Test (CETs) is planned for June 5, 2024, with two sessions: the Forenoon (FN) session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the Afternoon (AN) session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Additionally, on June 6, 2024 (Thursday), there will be one FN session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The TSICET-2024 is being administered across 116 test centres, with 111 located in Telangana and five in Andhra Pradesh. The test will be conducted in English + Telugu and English + Urdu.

The hall tickets are uploaded on the official website, www.icet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates are hereby notified that adherence to TSICET rules is imperative. Even a delay of one minute in reaching the examination centre will lead to denial of entry and admission into the examination hall. It is strongly recommended that candidates visit and confirm their test centres well in advance.

Furthermore, they are advised to report one hour prior to the commencement of the examination, emphasised a senior officer.