TSPSC Group 2 likely to be postponed

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 2 examination that was scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7 is likely to get postponed.

According to sources, the TSPSC Group -II examination may be postponed because there are no officers in the Commission, as TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy recently resigned from his post, and so have other senior officers of the commission. Earlier, as per notification, originally it was planned for August 29 and 30.

However, after a lot of protests organised by the candidates to postpone the examination and then the exam was scheduled for November 2 and 3. Once again in October, another official notification was released by TSPSC that in light of the schedule for the conduct of General Elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly announced by the Election Commission of India the Commission after careful examination of the matter decided to reschedule the Group-II examination that was scheduled to be held on November 2 and 3 to January 6 and 7, 2024 but once again it might get postpone.

