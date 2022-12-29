TSPSC notifies 148 posts of agri officers; 128 posts of physical directors

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday issued notifications to take up direct recruitment of 148 posts of agriculture officers in Agriculture and Co-operative department and 128 posts of physical directors under the control of Commissioner of Technical Education and Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

Of the 148 posts of agriculture offices, the TSPSC will fill 100 vacancies in the multi zone-I (MZ-I) and the remaining 48 posts in the multizone-II (MZ-II). The receipt of online applications for direct recruitment of the posts of agriculture officers will commence from January 10. The last date for submission of online applications is up to 5 pm on January 30, the notification said.

Of the 128 posts of physical directors, the TSPSC has notified 37 vacancies under the Commissioner of Technical Education and the remaining 91 posts under the Commissioner of Intermediate Education. The eligibility age limit for physical directors is 18-44 years, the notification said. Receipt of online applications for direct recruitment to the posts of physical directors will commence from January 6, 2023.The last date for submission of online applications is up to 5 pm on January 27, 2023.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in)