TSPSC releases Group-I pre test hall-tickets

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday hosted the hall-tickets for the Group-I preliminary test on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ . The preliminary test is scheduled to be held on October 16 from 10.30 am to 1 pm in all district centres.

The hall-tickets will be available for download up to October 16. The candidates have been advised to download hall-tickets well in advance to avoid last minute rush.

The Group-I job aspirants have been directed to follow the guidelines and instructions as provided on the hall ticket and website. The commission has replaced the OMR-based exam test booklet series (A, B, C & D) with test booklet number for the Group-I preliminary test.

The test booklet number will be printed on the right corner of the cover page of the question paper. A candidate has to fill the six-digit test booklet number in the boxes provided in the OMR answer sheet and has to darken/bubble the appropriate circles with blue/black ballpoint pen.