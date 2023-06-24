TSPSC releases hall tickets for Group IV exams

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Saturday released the hall tickets for the Group-IV services recruitment exam

The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled for July 1 and the hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

On Friday, the TSPSC advised the candidates to download hall tickets in advance and avoid the last-minute rush. It asked candidates to follow instructions as provided in the hall ticket.

