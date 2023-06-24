Live
- Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
- TCS facing headwinds over bribes-for-jobs scandal
TSPSC releases hall tickets for Group IV exams
Highlights
The recruitment exam is scheduled for July 1 and the hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the test
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission on Saturday released the hall tickets for the Group-IV services recruitment exam
The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.
The recruitment exam is scheduled for July 1 and the hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.
On Friday, the TSPSC advised the candidates to download hall tickets in advance and avoid the last-minute rush. It asked candidates to follow instructions as provided in the hall ticket.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS