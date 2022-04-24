TSRTC to recruit about 1200 posts

Hyderabad : Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy has informed that the corporation will start recruiting posts under the compassionate appointment soon.

Speaking to the media after attending the administrative body meeting here on Saturday, Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy said that the Corporation has decided to fill up about 1,200 posts under the compassionate appointment and the guidelines in this regard will be issued soon.

Responding to the media reports that the TSRTC plans to hike in the bus fare prices, Bajireddy said that the Corporation has taken the consent of administrative body to the cess charge on diesel and toll gates.

Bajireddy said they had discussed about several subjects, including hike in bus fares, steps to be taken to improve the revenue of the Corporation, purchase of new buses and menace of private operators.

He also informed that the corporation has called a tender on the purchase of about 1,060 new buses and it is also contemplating a proposal of introducing electric buses in Hyderabad zone. RTC MD Sajjanar said that the corporation decided to improve facilities in Tarnaka hospital and to make it a super specialty hospital soon.