Two cutting-edge B.Tech programs launched
n a landmark initiative to bridge academia and industry, Medicaps University, Indore, has launched two specialized B.Tech programs in partnership with global leaders IBM and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These new offerings are designed to equip students with advanced, industry-relevant skills in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Civil Infrastructure.
- B.Tech in Advanced Artificial Intelligence will immerse students in emerging technologies such as generative AI, cloud computing, and large language models. The program includes hands-on training using IBM’s proprietary tools, hybrid labs, and access to globally recognized certifications.
- B.Tech in Multimodal Transportation Infrastructure with AI/ML will be offered by the Department of Civil Engineering. The curriculum focuses on the integration of transportation systems—road, rail, air, and sea—enhanced with AI and machine learning. Students will explore smart traffic systems, sustainable transport planning, and intelligent infrastructure solutions.
The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the university campus in the presence of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dilip Kumar Patnaik, senior university officials, and representatives from IBM and L&T.
“These programs represent a transformative step toward building a future-ready workforce,” said Prof. Patnaik. “By aligning our curriculum with global industry standards, we aim to give our students a competitive advantage in the tech and infrastructure sectors.”