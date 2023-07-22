U-17 Boys' Football Tournament: CISCE to host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023

Kolkata: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is hosting the highly anticipated National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 in the U-17 Boys category. The tournament will be held at Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) Football Ground in Rajarhat, Kolkata, from 23rd to 27th July 2023, with the opening ceremony commencing at 5 p.m.



National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023 will witness the participation of 11 enthusiastic teams from different regions of India, including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Gujarat & Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, North India, Odisha, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, and West Bengal & North East. This esteemed competition will not only showcase the immense footballing talent within our country but also foster camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participants.

Manoj Tiwari, the esteemed Minister of State for the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal, is slated to grace the opening ceremony of the event with his presence as the Chief Guest. The honourable Chairman of CISCE, Dr. G. Immanuel, will be the Guest of Honour. His unwavering support and vision have been instrumental in bringing together this prestigious football tournament.

Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive & Secretary of CISCE said, "The National Pre-Subroto Cup provides a wonderful platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal, for their unwavering support in making this event possible. This tournament will not only foster healthy competition but also nurture sportsmanship and camaraderie among the participants. I extend my best wishes to all the teams and hope this championship will be a memorable experience for all the participants.”