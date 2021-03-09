UGC NET 2021: Today is the Last Date to apply; Exam begins on May 2

The UGC NET 2021 application process will end today, March 9, 2021. Candidates need to apply for UGC NET 2021 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in the official site. The last date of the UGC NET exam fee payment is March 10, 2021.



The University Grants Commission's registration process, UGC NET 2021, will end today, March 9, 2021. Candidates need to apply for UGC NET 2021 on the National Testing Agency's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NET (National Eligibility Test) is conducted on behalf of UGC to determine candidates' eligibility for teaching positions. The teaching positions for which UGC NET 2021 must be authorized are Teaching Assistant, Junior Research Scholarship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET 2021 registration began on February 2, 2021, and will conclude today, March 9, 2021. Previously, the last date to register or apply for UGC NET 2021 was March 2, 2021. The UGC NET exam fee 2021 must pay before 11:50 pm on March 10, 2021. The agency would make the correction deadline available until March 16, 2021.

The UGC NET 2021 exam is scheduled for days 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 of 2021. Those who missed the UGC NET 2021 registration process should do so tomorrow.

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the UGC NET 2021 newsletter for more comprehensive eligibility criteria and other details. The link to the official UGC NET website is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The selection of candidates is based entirely on their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET 2021. Those who qualify only for the assistant chair should not be considered for a junior research fellowship award.

UGC NET takes place twice a year. However, the December 2020 cycle had to be postponed due to the COVID pandemic and now takes place between March and April 2021. Applicants should visit the official NTA site mentioned above for more updates on the UGC exam NET 2021.