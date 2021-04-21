UGC-NET put off

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases spike across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 17.

"Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination," the NTA said in a statement.

The revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also confirmed the development and requested people to stay safe.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during Covid-19 outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," Nishank tweeted.

Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 84 subjects at 91 cities across the country for the university grants commission. But from December 2018, the UGC-NET is being conducted by the NTA.