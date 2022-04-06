Unacademy Signs MoU with Telangana Government to Provide Scholarships

Unacademy, India's largest learning platform, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Backward Classes Welfare Department (BCWD), Govt. of Telangana to identify and empower meritorious students from the state to prepare for competitive exams with scholarships.



Over the course of three years, Unacademy will conduct a series of aptitude tests for meritorious students of Telangana in three phases to cater to the state and central govt. job exams and college entrance exams. Under this MoU, 4500 aspirants will receive the benefits of this scholarship program, which is a one-year Unacademy Plus subscription for a competitive exam.



Additionally, all-girl students from Telangana who qualify for the aptitude test will receive scholarships under Unacademy's mega-national program 'Shikshodaya'.

All aspirants applying for state govt. jobs as identified by BCWD and students studying in classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in school and those in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) colleges are eligible for these tests and scholarships.

About Unacademy Group:



Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform with a growing network of 60,000+ registered Educators and over 62 million Learners. With education being imparted in 14 Indian languages to Learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel, and CodeChef.