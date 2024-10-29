Union Bank invites applications for vacancies

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India is inviting applications for filling up of local bank officer posts in its branches spread over the country. The total vacancies are 1,500, out of which 200 are in Telangana.

Applicants must be aged between 20 to 30 years as on 01.10.2024. The selection would be on the basis of online test, group discussion, application screening and personal interview. The examination centres in Telangana are – Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal.

The last date for submitting online application and paying fees is November 13. For further information, visit www.unionbankofindia.co.in