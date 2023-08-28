Universal access to quality education key to India’s global ascent

New Delhi: The G20 Universities Impact Summit: Implementing SDGs and Beyond was organised jointly by the O.P. Jindal Global University, Association of Indian Universities and the Times Higher Education of the UK in Delhi.

The conference had academics, policymakers and thought leaders who discussed and deliberated on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), their implementation and impact in the Higher Education sector.

This summit was a unique precursor to the upcoming G20 deliberations set to take place in Delhi, involving world leaders from the G20 nations.

The inaugural address for the G20 Universities Impact Summit was given by Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, who highlighted the significance given to SDGs in India’s National Education Policy.

He also released the Times Higher Education Report, ‘Higher Education’s role in advancing the SDGs in the G20: progress and opportunities’ at the G20 Universities Impact Summit in India and was joined by Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer and Duncan Ross, Chief Data Officer, Times Higher Education, UK.

“Providing universal access to quality education is the key to India’s continued ascent, and leadership on the global stage in terms of economic growth, scientific advancement, national integration, and sustainable development. Our National Education Policy is a testament to provide a holistic and comprehensive education system that empowers individuals with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. It is heartening to note that the principles embedded within this policy align seamlessly with the aspirations of UN SDG 4. As we celebrate the harmony between our National Education Policy and UN SDG 4, let us remember that education is the foundation upon which every other Sustainable Development Goal stands. By ensuring quality education for all, we are fostering social equity, eradicating poverty, promoting gender equality, improving health, and spurring innovation. By aligning education with real-world demands, we are not only addressing unemployment but also nurturing entrepreneurs and innovators who can drive sustainable economic growth,” Subhas said.

In his Presidential address, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs stated the causal relationship between SDGs and Education,

“The National Education Policy 2020 is aligned with the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and higher education better suited to 21st-century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student. Schools and universities can play a significant role by introducing positive changes, interventions, and actual transformation in students. Therefore, I urge all of you to align your academic and professional goals with the SDGs of the world and create future-ready global citizens who are concerned not only about their development but also about the well-being of the entire planet. It’s only when we achieve this objective that we can truly fulfill the real purpose of education,” he said.