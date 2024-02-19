‘Universities can lead to freedom and sustainability’

Sonipat: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar inaugurated the 4th edition of World Universities Summit-2024 (WUS) organised by the International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building (IIHEd) at O.P. Jindal Global University on the theme 'Universities of the Future: A Global Partnership for Social Justice and Sustainable Development'.

The World Universities Summit will be held for three days till February 21.

25 thematic sessions are being hosted virtually for the first two days with 120+ education leaders from 20 countries, 6 continents and 100+ leading universities from across the world.

On the third day, a physical "Higher Education Leaders’ Conclave" is being organised on JGU’s campus with Vice Chancellors, Deans, senior leadership, and faculty from several Indian universities participating in the event.

Subhas Sarkar greeted the global World Universities Summit audience in several global and Indian languages and referred to Indian National Youth icon, Swami Vivekanada to emphasise that “We must have man-making, life making and character-building education”.

He stated that, “We need to reimagine the Universities of the future for social responsibility, community engagement and sustainable development”.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged all listeners to reflect on the fact that “Universities play crucial role in giving direction to any nation” and how we can do that by reviving the ancient knowledge systems of India.

While concluding his speech, Sarkar conveyed to the audience that the philosophy of our country is based on “sustainable practices” and “Sarva Mukti” (freedom for all) as the vision of education.

The Universities of the Future should lead this path towards freedom for all and sustainability, he said.

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar welcomed the diverse audience.

He referred to a recent article he wrote to emphasise that Viksit Bharat@2047 has a direct and substantial correlation to India’s aspirations for nurturing world-class universities.

He reflected on the role that universities can play in achieving the “Viksit Bharat” goals for the betterment of youth.

The Guests of Honour at the inaugural session of the World Universities Summit today were Professor (Dr.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities; Professor (Dr.) Virander S. Chauhan, Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA), QS Quacquarelli Symonds India.

Both Prof. Mittal and Fernandes emphasised upon the role of Universities in promoting the sustainable development goals and the crucial role they need to play for the future of work in the twenty-first century.

Prof. Chauhan reflected on how universities have to go through fast transformation quickly adapting to the changing world and address issues of internationalisation, job creation, employability, sustainability, global citizenship, digital revolution.

He emphasised the fact that universities need the necessary autonomy and funding to keep pace with the rapid transformation happening in the world around and address needs of the society. Above all he emphasised the role of universities to develop sensitive and empathetic human beings.

Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the inaugural session.

The summit will conclude on February 21 with an on-site Higher Education Leaders’ Conclave on the third day.

Prof. Philip Altbach, Professor Emeritus & Founding Director, Center for International Higher Education, Boston College, US will deliver a keynote address.

Professor (Dr.) Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA and Professor (Dr.) Bhushan Patwardhan, Former Vice Chairman, University Grants Commission will be delivering a special address, followed by a Higher Education Leaders’ Roundtable discussion on pertinent issues.