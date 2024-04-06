Live
- Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate
- Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH
- For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district
- Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple
- Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
- Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon
- ‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool
- Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today
- Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 6 April
UoH signs MoU
Hyderabad:The Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
This partnership will mark a monumental step forward in advancing knowledge within human gut microbial DNA analysis.
According to UoH officials, the partnership between AnSI and the UoH emphasises a mutual commitment to advancing scientific understanding and promoting favourable outcomes for these communities (PVTGs).
By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and employing cutting-edge research methodologies, this partnership endeavours to reveal transformative insights into human biology, health, and their interplay with the environment.
