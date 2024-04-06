UoH signs MoU

Hyderabad:The Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This partnership will mark a monumental step forward in advancing knowledge within human gut microbial DNA analysis.

According to UoH officials, the partnership between AnSI and the UoH emphasises a mutual commitment to advancing scientific understanding and promoting favourable outcomes for these communities (PVTGs).

By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and employing cutting-edge research methodologies, this partnership endeavours to reveal transformative insights into human biology, health, and their interplay with the environment.