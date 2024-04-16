UPSC Civil Services Results Declared: Telugu Candidates Shine with Impressive Ranks

The much-awaited UPSC Civil Services results were recently announced, with a total of 1,016 candidates securing their places in the prestigious examination. Among the top achievers, Aditya Srivatsava clinched the coveted first rank, followed by Animesh Pradhan at second place and Donuru Ananya Reddy securing the third spot. Notably, two individuals hailing from Warangal emerged successful in this year's UPSC results.

Telugu states celebrated a remarkable success story, with a significant number of candidates from the region achieving commendable ranks in the examination. With an estimated count of approximately 50 Telugu candidates among the selected 1,016 aspirants, the Telugu-speaking states showcased their excellence in the fiercely competitive Civil Services examination.

Several candidates from Telugu states attained notable ranks, including Donuru Ananya Reddy securing the third position, Mulhu Kaushik at the 22nd rank, Nandala Sai Kiran at 27th, and a diverse array of successful candidates achieving impressive rankings ranging from 82nd to 995th place.

Furthermore, the district of Warangal witnessed three individuals making their mark in the UPSC results. Jayasimha Reddy, from Warangal city, excelled with an impressive 103rd rank, signaling a promising future potentially as an IAS officer. Sayimpu Kiran, hailing from Geesukonda mandal, secured the 568th rank, with prospects of joining the IPS or IRS services. Additionally, Kota Anil Kumar from Shivanagar achieved the 764th rank, positioning himself as a potential candidate for the IRS cadre.



