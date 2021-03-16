UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List Posted on upsc.gov.in; Check here

The UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List has been published, recommending an additional 97 candidates based on merit for UPSC appointment (Union Public Service Commission). Candidates who have taken the UPSC CMS 2019 exam can download the reserve list from the official site, upsc.gov.in.

On December 27, 20219, UPSC declared UPSC CMS 2019, recommending 798 candidates based on merit for an appointment. The UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List posted now consist of a list of 97 additional candidates.



The 2019 UPSC CMS reserve list consists of 31 candidates from the general section, 54 other backward classes, 06 scheduled castes, 01 scheduled tribes, and 05 candidates from the economically weaker section. The official direct link to download the UPSC CMS 2019 Reservation List is given below.



Steps to Download the UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List:



♦ Go to the Union Public Service Commission website.

♦ Visit the What's New section flashing on the right side of the home page.

♦ Click the link "UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS, 2019- Reserve List".

♦ Click on the document link to download the UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List.

♦ Keep a printed copy of the UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List for future reference.

Or else, candidates can click the direct link here to download the UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List.



According to the published notification, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will communicate directly with the recommended candidates. The official site of the UPSC-Union Public Service Commission is upsc.gov.in.



Also, a list of 41 provisional candidates has been mentioned in the 2019 UPSC CMS Reserve List. The candidate's appointment offer whose result has remained provisional will not be issued until the Commission verifies the original documents that were expected from said candidates.



Keep checking the official Union Public Service Commission site for more updates on the 2019 UPSC CMS Reserve List.

