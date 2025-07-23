UPSC EPFO 2025: 230 Jobs Announced for EO/AO and APFC Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 230 job openings for the EPFO 2025 recruitment. These jobs are for two important posts:

Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) – 156 posts

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) – 74 posts

A short notice has already been released on July 22, 2025. The full notification will be out on July 26, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online from July 29 to August 18, 2025.

Important Details:

Exam Name: UPSC EPFO 2025 Total Posts: 230 Posts: EO/AO (156), APFC (74) Application Dates: July 29 – August 18, 2025 Selection Process: Written Exam + Interview Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper) Official Website: upsc.gov.in

How to Apply:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Click on “Apply Online”

Register using your email and phone number

Fill the form with correct details

Upload your photo, signature, and documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and save the confirmation

This is a great chance for those who want to work in the central government. Many students and graduates are expected to apply.