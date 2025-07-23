Live
UPSC EPFO 2025: 230 Jobs Announced for EO/AO and APFC Posts
Highlights
UPSC has shared a short notice for EPFO 2025 jobs. There are 230 openings for EO/AO and APFC. Full notice will come on July 26.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 230 job openings for the EPFO 2025 recruitment. These jobs are for two important posts:
Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) – 156 posts
Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) – 74 posts
A short notice has already been released on July 22, 2025. The full notification will be out on July 26, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online from July 29 to August 18, 2025.
Important Details:
- Exam Name: UPSC EPFO 2025
- Total Posts: 230
- Posts: EO/AO (156), APFC (74)
- Application Dates: July 29 – August 18, 2025
- Selection Process: Written Exam + Interview
- Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper)
- Official Website: upsc.gov.in
How to Apply:
- Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
- Click on “Apply Online”
- Register using your email and phone number
- Fill the form with correct details
- Upload your photo, signature, and documents
- Pay the application fee
- Submit the form and save the confirmation
This is a great chance for those who want to work in the central government. Many students and graduates are expected to apply.
