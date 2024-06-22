  • Menu
Verification of certificates for TPBO from June 28

Verification of certificates for TPBO from June 28
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday issued a notice that candidates who are picked up for verification of...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday issued a notice that candidates who are picked up for verification of certificates for recruitment to the post of Town Planning Building Overseer must have their certificates ready, and the verification is scheduled to be held from June 28 to July 2 from 10.30 AM onwards at the office of the Telangana Public Service Commission.

According to TGPSC officials, the link for web options will be provided from June 26 onwards. The list of candidates picked up for certificate verification is available on the Commission’s website. The shortlisted candidates should download and bring check list and attestation forms which are available on Commission’s website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) along with all original certificates as mentioned in the result notification, said a senior officer, TGPSC.

