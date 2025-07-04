Virtusa Foundation Strengthens Educational Infrastructure and Green Transport at Ramakrishna Mission, Bengaluru

Bengaluru In a significant step towards creating lasting community impact, the Virtusa Foundation the CSR arm of Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital engineering and technology services today unveiled key initiatives at Ramakrishna Mission, Shivanahalli, Bengaluru. The event marked the inauguration of a 16-room residential facility for teachers and the flagging off of two electric buses charged by electricity generated using solar energy, reflecting Virtusa Foundation’s deep-rooted commitment to its three pillars of impact: Education, Environment, and Empowerment (3Es). Located in a remote forest-fringe region bordering Bannerghatta National Park, this initiative amplifies support for the tribal and underserved communities that the Ramakrishna Mission has tirelessly supporting for over four decades.

The newly built 7,000 sq. ft. teachers’ quarters, featuring a multipurpose hall, four pantry areas, and a common washroom, directly addresses the challenge of retaining teachers in remote places like Shivanahalli, where the lack of basic amenities has led to high attrition. With a capacity for up to 34 teachers, the facility offers stability and comfort that encourages longer tenures. This continuity in teaching has a direct, positive impact on students, ensuring consistent guidance, stronger relationships, and improved learning outcomes. By investing in improved living conditions, Virtusa Foundation reinforces its commitment to improving education outcomes through teacher retention, academic continuity, and a stronger teaching environment in rural communities.

To further strengthen educational access, two new Tata Ultra 9m EV buses, charged by electricity generated from solar energy, were flagged off to provide daily transportation for 120 students from scattered villages across forested terrain. Each bus is equipped with fast-charging capabilities to ensure uninterrupted daily operations. To prioritize student safety, the buses include multiple protection features, such as an electronic braking system, electronic stability control, lap seat belts, a fire detection and alarm system, soft grab handles, and fire-retardant seat covers.

On weekends, the buses also bring students from 10 government schools in the Bannerghatta region to the campus for ‘MaaDoo’, a hands-on STEM learning initiative. In a region where limited transport often disrupts education, this solution ensures reliable access to school while advancing India’s EV goals. With this initiative, Ramakrishna Mission, Shivanahalli becomes the first school in India to operate Tata Motors’ electric buses charged by electricity generated using solar energy, a milestone made possible by Virtusa Foundation’s investment in green mobility. The effort also supports Virtusa’s sustainability targets of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and 100 percent renewable energy use by 2030, bridging inclusive education with environmental responsibility.