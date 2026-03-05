Why Recognition Must Be Part of Organisational DNA

While appreciation days bring attention to employee recognition, lasting engagement comes from making appreciation a continuous practice. Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President at TeamLease Services, highlights the long-term organisational impact of building a consistent culture of recognition.

He said that occasions like Employee Appreciation Day serve as useful reminders, but recognition should never be limited to a once-a-year activity. Instead, it must become part of an organisation’s DNA from the very beginning.

He explained that the first few months in a company are particularly formative for employees. During this time, the signals they receive about how effort, ownership, and collaboration are acknowledged strongly influence their long-term engagement with the organisation. Recognition, he noted, extends far beyond awards or incentives. It includes timely feedback, fairness in evaluation, and ensuring that employees feel seen and respected.

From a psychological perspective, feeling valued fulfils a fundamental human need for respect and belonging. When employees believe their contributions truly matter, they are more likely to take ownership, demonstrate initiative, and remain committed even during challenging periods.

Balasubramanian further described recognition as a powerful chain reaction: recognition builds conviction, conviction fuels drive, drive enhances performance, and sustained performance eventually leads to long-term loyalty. In a competitive and noisy job market, he concluded, a strong culture of appreciation can become one of the most powerful levers for retaining talent.