Will dual degree system benefit students?

Need to start dual degree courses in all universities and engineering colleges

The students studying dual degree courses will get better placements. They will save time. At present dual degrees are available in Karnataka and Telangana State.

The students would have to pay more fees for studying the dual degree courses. There is a need to start dual degree courses in all the universities and engineering colleges in the State. Most of the engineering colleges are depending on the fee reimbursement and that is why they are not starting dual degree courses.

V Sridevi, housewife, Arundelpet, Guntur city

As the ground level realities are different to the assumed conditions in preparation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the government, the UGC and other bodies should prepare the stakeholders by giving time of at least 5 years.

Then, it should introduce the changes, and motivate the students from the high school on the dual degree options, and their advantages. The government should clarify how it will bear the expenditure, offer credits in subjects, or give preference to employment options. It should also design the courses as per the industry needs so that the students could opt for the degree course that offers them a job and another degree course that enhances the skills or the subject they are interested in. The NEP 2020 failed to mention how it is going to deal with the education in law and how it will help the lawyers from India practice in foreign lands, just as the foreign-educated lawyers are practicing in the country now.

Dr K Nataraja Kumar, Principal, Indira Priyadarshini Law College, Ongole

Dual degree courses are more useful to the students. Under this format, students pursuing M Tech course can also study MBA simultaneously and they can secure jobs easily.

Earlier, students faced problems due to lack of technical support in education system and shortage of seats in government-run colleges.

But now, situation is different as private educational institutions introduced different courses with highly sophisticated technology through online education. Now a days there are several ways to pursue dual degrees.

V V Krishna Reddy, SGT, SV Ramapuram village, Porumamilla mandal, YSR District

Dual degree system introduced in the New Education Policy

(NEP)-2020 is a positive step in our education system.

Normal and professional educational institutions need to adopt the new system and create awareness among students. The dual degree system will enable the interested students to get both regular and professional degrees at one step simultaneously. It will be more useful to students who are interested to gain more skills and seek better opportunities. It will help them to secure jobs easily.

Pydi Srirama Murthy, SGT, Muddadapeta MPUP School, Etcherla mandal, Srikakulam district

If we adopt dual degree system absolutely we will definitely witness tremendous changes in our higher education system and need to say good bye to our traditional courses.

These traditional courses are producing unemployed youth without having any required skills. In the dual degree system we need to adopt academic and job-oriented courses simultaneously to prevent unemployment menace. For positive response from the students, awareness drive is required on the dual degrees. Various sectors require skilled professionals and to fill the gap dual degree system will be useful.

Chavali Srinivas, school assistant, Biology, ZP High School, Chilakapalem, Etcherla mandal, Srikakulam district

The possibility of acquiring dual degrees simultaneously will be a very good opportunity for the students and it will be useful to them in the future. It will provide greater scope for youth to secure a wide variety of jobs.

V V Lakshmi Narayana, Mandal Educational Officer, Rampachodavaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju district

The introduction of the dual degree system is sure to be beneficial for the students. They can acquire additional skills through the platform. The system aids in making aspirants employable which gains significance in the present competitive world. Also, students can focus on interdisciplinary skills.

E Deval Deepak, first year B.Tech student of ECE, Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), Visakhapatnam








