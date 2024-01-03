Workshop on 'Tunneling' held

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers (India) Student Chapter, organised a one-day workshop on 'Tunneling' on Wednesday. The event aimed to provide students with insights into the field of tunneling and underground spaces, featuring distinguished guests from the industry.

M Bharat, President, GITAM, expressed gratitude to the esteemed guests and highlighted the vast opportunities for budding engineers in India's infrastructure development. He encouraged students to dive deeper into their chosen paths and emphasized the need to stay ahead in the face of technological advancements, especially in the context of AI impacting traditional computer science jobs. He also highlighted the importance of core engineering branches and their role in overall nation-building.

S.K. Chaurasia, General Manager (R&D) NMDC Ltd, Hyderabad, graced as the chief guest, sharing insights into NMDC's future plans and expressing optimism about India's development by 2040.

Cyriac Joseph, MD & CEO, Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore, the guest of honor, delivered an expert talk on the 'Experience of Rescue Operation – Silkyara Tunnel, Uttarakhand.' He shared valuable insights into the challenges faced during the rescue operation and urged students to position themselves at the forefront of technology.

Prof. D.V. Reddy, Advisor, Engineering Staff College of India, Hyderabad, spoke at the workshop, providing valuable insights into geotechnical investigations for tunnels and underground spaces.

Prof. V.R. Sastry, Dean of Core Engineering, introduced the guests, with special mention of Cyriac Joseph's role in the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation. Dr. Akhilesh Chepuri, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, delivered the welcome address. Dr. P. Srinivas, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, proposed the vote of thanks.

M Satyanarayana, Former DGM, Singareni Collieries, and Vice President, Suchi Projects; Brahma Reddy, Former President, Institution of Engineers (India) Telangana Chapter; Prof. T Madhavi, Head, EECE; DVVSR Varma, Resident Director were also took part in the inaugural session. Students and faculty from GITAM and various educational institutions across Hyderabad participated in the workshop.

The workshop provided a platform for students to gain knowledge from industry experts and understand the intricacies of tunneling and underground space development.