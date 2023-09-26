World Pharmacist Day celebrated

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy (SoP), Hyderabad, celebrated World Pharmacist Day-2023 by organising a one-day National Symposium on ‘Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems’ here on Monday. The event also marked the observance of Pharmacovigilance week.

World Pharmacist Day is commemorated every year on September 25 to honor pharmacists for their significant contributions to enhancing global health. The day aims to support initiatives that highlight and defend pharmacists’ contribution to improving health systems worldwide.

The theme for World Pharmacist Day 2023 is ‘Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems’, which emphasizes the crucial role of pharmacists in enhancing healthcare infrastructure and systems.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests of honor, Dr Y Sridhar Reddy, Vice President, Head Global Pharmacovigilance, CDMA, Hetero Drugs, and C.S. Mujeebuddin, Founder and CEO, ClinoSol Research. They greeted the budding pharmacists with Happy Pharmacists Day and shared valuable insights on the industry.

Dr Y Sridhar Reddy, in his address, emphasized the importance of a pharmacist’s holistic development, including their curriculum, publications, innovations, and additional contributions to the field. He encouraged the students to focus on the industry and its therapeutic areas, understand organizations, and stay updated with research industries globally.

C S Mujeebuddin highlighted the growth potential of the pharmaceutical industry, projecting its expansion to 130 crores by 2030. He underscored the evolving role of pharmacists as medical counselors, educators, and advocates. He also discussed the various functions, competencies, and patient-centeredness associated with being a pharmacist, along with the growing opportunities in fields such as Clinical Data Science, Medical Monitoring, Project Management, and AI-assisted Clinical Data Analytics. The event commenced with a warm welcome by Prof G Shiva Kumar, Principal, SoP, who felicitated the distinguished guests. Dr Hyma, the organizer of the symposium, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors.

The audience was further enthralled by Dr Srikanth’s soulful invocation song and Swapnika’s mesmerizing classical dance performances. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions like- e-poster, culinary fest, dance, elocution, quiz, sports, etc.

GITAM School of Pharmacy remains committed to fostering excellence in pharmacy education and contributing to the advancement of the healthcare industry. The National Symposium on ‘Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems’ serves as a testament to the institution’s dedication to nurturing future pharmacists and equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills.