Yoga: Simple Routines That Support Emotional Health

India ranks among the top countries with the longest working hours, according to the International Labour Organisation. On average, Indian workers spend 46.7 hours a week at work, with over half regularly exceeding 49 hours. The country stands just behind Bhutan in this regard, with the United Arab Emirates and Lesotho also reporting high averages. In contrast, places like Germany and Aruba maintain healthier working weeks of under 46 hours, while Vanuatu averages a notably lower 24.7 hours, with only 4% of its workforce breaching the 49-hour limit.

This contrast highlights a growing concern: productivity at the cost of emotional stability is neither sustainable nor effective. In high-pressure professional environments, individuals often disconnect from recovery rituals and move into chronic stress without realising it. The body copes, but over time, the consequences surface—burnout, irritability, sleep issues, and physical fatigue.

Morning Sequences That Anchor Attention

Early hours often set the tone for the rest of the day. A short, consistent practice done first thing can recalibrate the nervous system before screens and schedules take over.

A 20-minute routine that includes:

● Joint rotations for the neck, shoulders, and wrists

● 6 to 12 rounds of Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

● Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostril breathing)

...can make a measurable difference. Surya Namaskar energises the spine and supports circulation. Breath-led practices like Nadi Shodhana bring down pre-meeting anxiety and help regulate attention without the need for caffeine or mental shortcuts.

Midday Reset for Cognitive Overload

The mid-afternoon dip is familiar. It affects decision-making, increases irritability, and makes sustained focus difficult. Instead of turning to screens or stimulants, a short physical reset can help restore clarity.

Simple, office-friendly techniques include:

● Seated forward fold to relieve spinal pressure

● Wall-supported shoulder openers to reverse desk posture

● Box breathing (4-4-4-4) for slowing down the breath and improving focus

This pause, when repeated a few times a week, acts as a circuit breaker, especially for professionals in meetings-heavy or metrics-driven roles.

Evening Practice That Clears Residue

Work-related fatigue does not end with a sign-off. Mental load, incomplete conversations, and unreleased stress accumulate throughout the day. By evening, the body may be still, but the mind often continues processing.

Even ten minutes of the following can act as a recovery space:

● Legs-up-the-wall pose for lymphatic drainage

● Supine spinal twists for spinal decompression and release

● Bhramari (humming breath) to settle the nervous system

These poses work not through complexity but through consistency. Over time, they create room for quality rest and deeper sleep cycles.

Encouraging a Culture of Short Pauses

Workplaces often associate value with output, speed, and scale. Rest, in contrast, can seem like an interruption. But short, consistent yoga-based practices increase overall stamina, improve mood, and reduce recovery time from stress. Organisations that institutionalise these breaks see fewer burnout cases and report improved interpersonal engagement.

A few models that work:

● Two guided sessions a week—Monday morning and Friday evening—for employees across levels

● Digital access to five-minute mobility and breathwork routines for distributed teams

● Monthly feedback loops tied to energy levels, not just productivity metrics

When leaders model participation in these practices, it signals that recovery is a shared value, not an individual responsibility.

Outcomes That Build Over Time

The benefits of yoga are not abstract. They show up in ways that teams and leaders can track:

● Fewer sick days due to stress-linked symptoms

● Improved workplace mood and collaboration scores

● More consistent energy across teams, especially during deadlines

In contrast to one-off wellness events, yoga brings compounding returns. Its simplicity is its strength, and its repeatability makes it suitable for even the most structured work routines.

A Consistent Routine, Not a Grand Gesture

Yoga’s value does not come from intensity or performance. It works through rhythm. One sequence done well, a few times a week, creates a far more lasting impact than sporadic sessions.

Sample weekly structure for professionals:

● Monday/Thursday morning: 15 minutes of energising movement and breath

● Wednesday midday: 10 minutes of breath-led mobility

● Friday evening: 10-minute calming sequence

This structure requires no studio, no equipment, and no expert supervision after the initial sessions. What it needs is consistency and a shift in how success is measured. Emotional balance and clear decision-making are as valuable as technical skills. In India’s overworked professional climate, any strategy that supports this must be taken seriously. (The author is CEO at Prayag Hospital Group)