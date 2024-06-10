Young adults, women more susceptible to multiple sclerosis, experts say

Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a complex and chronic autoimmune disease that primarily targets the central nervous system, is significantly affecting young adults and women, according to medical experts. This revelation comes from recent data and expert insights emphasizing the disease’s impact on these demographics. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.8 million people worldwide are living with MS, with prevalence in India ranging between 7 and 30 per 100,000 people.

Dr Himanshu Champaneri, Senior Consultant at the Department of Neurosciences and Neurosurgery at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram, highlighted the age group and gender most frequently diagnosed with MS. “MS can strike anyone at any age; however, individuals between the ages of 20 and 40 are most frequently diagnosed. Women are disproportionately affected, being two to three times more likely than men to develop the condition,” says Dr. Champaneri.

The symptoms of MS are varied and can significantly impact a patient’s quality of life. Common symptoms include numbness or sensory loss, paraesthesia in the limbs or face, vision loss, weakness in one or more limbs, double vision, imbalance while walking, and bladder problems such as difficulty holding or passing urine. In some cases, patients may experience a current-like sensation running down the spine with neck movements. These symptoms typically develop over a few days to weeks, distinguishing them from stroke symptoms, which have a rapid onset within seconds to minutes.

Dr. Neeraj Balaini, Consultant in Neurology at Aster RV Hospital, explained that the exact cause of MS is still not fully understood. “Risk factors for MS include genetic predisposition, certain viral infections such as Epstein-Barr virus and Human herpesvirus-6, smoking, and vitamin D deficiency,” Dr. Balaini said. He further explained that in MS, there is a loss of myelin—the insulating covering around nerves in the brain and spinal cord. This demyelination disrupts the electrical signals in the nerves, leading to the various symptoms of MS. Severe myelin damage can also result in the loss of nerve fibers themselves.

While MS is treatable, it is not curable. Without treatment, patients may accumulate disabilities from repeated attacks or enter a progressive phase where disability increases gradually without new attacks. Dr. Balaini noted that clinical depression is more frequent in people with MS, due both to the psychological impact of the disease and potential neuroendocrine changes caused by MS.

Experts stress the importance of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle in managing MS. Eating nutritious foods, managing weight, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, ensuring good sleep hygiene, and managing conditions like hypertension and diabetes can help preserve healthy neurons and support overall health. Physical exercise is also crucial in managing MS and improving quality of life.

Preventative measures to avoid infections are also recommended, as some viral infections are known to trigger MS. Genetic counseling may be beneficial for those with a family history of the disease. Dr. Champaneri emphasized that along with medications, these lifestyle adjustments are vital in managing MS effectively.

As awareness of MS and its impact grows, it is hoped that better treatment and support will be available for those affected, improving their quality of life and providing them with the resources needed to manage the disease.