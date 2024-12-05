Efforts to greenwash plastic waste stall treaty

Asin Baku (COP29), in Busan also, the expediency of rich nations, in step with fossil fuel i.e., oil producers, got the better of science and reason. Their voice drowned out that of Global South or poor nations. Their governments have shut their eyes and ears to the clarion slogans of “no to plastic, yes to life”. This brazenly amounts to environmental irresponsibility, which the world had witnessed at COP 29 deliberations where the rich nations settled for climate assistance of a mere $300 billion rather than committing fund sin trillions as sought by the poor nations.

The fifth round of global talks that took place for an international treaty in South Korean city of Busan broke up, offering a consolation that the talks would be held again soon to thrash out a deal. Small island nations are at a loss as tonnes of plastics are washing up on their shorelines, hitting their marine food systems. The urgency for a global treaty can be understood if one turns one’s gaze on the gravity of around 400 million tonnes of plastics produced globally every year. With no efforts to curb the production, this figure will double by 2040, forecast various reports.

Why should there be any urgency at all? Of all the plastics produced so far over the decades, hardly 10 per cent have been recycled. As a result, plastic waste is everywhere as it is not biodegradable or compostable. Reports are emerging of how microplastics are hurting humans. They are found to be causing cardiovascular disease, clotting arteries, DNA damage, endocrine disruption etc. They are found in almost every part of the human body, including breast milk, the placenta, testicles, hearts, livers, and kidneys. Chemicals are often found in such plastics. They are affecting soil and plant life and their consumption is taking a toll on marine life and microbes.

The globe is warming up due to emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) at a scorching pace to touch the levels of 1.5 °C above pre-industrial temperatures. GHGs contribute to global warming by trapping the sun’s heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, preventing it from escaping into space. Carbons constitute around 75% of GHGs, with the rest accounted for by Methane (16%), Nitrous oxide (6%) and fluorinated gases (2.4%). In the carbon emissions, plastic contributes 3.4% emissions. At the outset, they may appear small and insignificant, plastics throughout their life cycle, from production to usage to recycle, emit harmful heat-trapping emissions.

Even if there be an international treaty in near future, one can expect its effect to take hold only in about a decade to come. Since the mandate of UN Environment Assembly in March 2022, there have been five rounds of global talks so far, covering polymers and microplastics.

A fragile part of the draft treaty text says any pact shall cover “full life cycle” of plastics i.e., production to disposal. As many as 30 countries fossil fuel producers, including Kuwait, Russia and Saudi Arabia, are bitterly opposing any limits on plastics production. There are attempts to mislead consumers about environmental impacts of plastic.

After a drubbing at Baku, dissent is growing in a large number of nations. It should spill over into a collective protest not to brook any dilution of the text – and facts, too. So far, over 102 nations have banded together, led by Pacific Small Island Developing States and Panama, and include the European Union’s 27 member states and 38 African countries.

As for India, after banning plastic waste imports in 2019, the government relented and allows imports of PET bottles as plastic waste, for processing. Applications have been filed for import of thousands of tonnes of plastic waste.