Trump purge will cause chaos

A union that represents over 800,000 employees of the federal and District of Columbia governments on Tuesday responded with alarm to U.S. President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure some workers to leave their jobs.

“The number of civil servants hasn’t meaningfully changed since 1970, but there are more Americans than ever who rely on government services,” said American Federation of Government Employees national president Everett Kelley in a statement. “Purging the federal government of dedicated career federal employees will have vast, unintended consequences that will cause chaos for the Americans who depend on a functioning federal government.”

“This offer should not be viewed as voluntary,” Kelley added, referring to a memo emailed to federal employees on Tuesday. “Between the flurry of anti-worker executive orders and policies, it is clear that the Trump administration’s goal is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to.”

Another labor group for federal workers, the National Treasury Employees Union, filed suit last week over one of those orders, which reinstated, with some amendments, the “Schedule F” measure that Trump implemented near the end of his first term.

In response to the administration’s actions regarding the federal workforce, some critics have pointed to the Heritage Foundation-led Project 2025, from which the Republican president unsuccessfully tried to distance himself while on the campaign trail. As Common Dreams reported earlier Tuesday, a U.S. tech researcher revealed that the authors of policies published by Trump’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM) have ties to the far-right organization and its infamous initiative.

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said in a Tuesday night statement that “Donald Trump is trying every trick he and his Project 2025 cronies can think of to circumvent established civil service protections so they can purge the civil service of experts and replace them with political loyalists.”

“The victims here, as is always the case with Donald Trump, are the American people who will see government services and benefits allocated not by nonpartisan civil servants, but by partisan hacks,” added Connolly, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Connolly and Kelley’s and comments on Tuesday came after a senior Trump official toldAxios that “the government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office and adhering to higher standards. We’re five years past Covid and just 6% of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable.”

While Axios broke the news of the “acceleration in President Trump’s already unprecedented purge of the federal workforce,” other media outlets also swiftly published related reports. Government Executivecalled out the debunked 6% figure, noting that “more than half of federal workers cannot telework because their duties are portable, and employees who telework spent around 60% of their work hours in person, per 2024 Office of Management and Budget data.”

Many initial reports framed the message to federal workers as a “buyout” program, but after OPM posted the full memo on its website, experts including Alan Mygatt-Tauber, an adjust professor at Seattle University School of Law, emphasized that it “is absolutely NOT an early resignation offer with eight months severance pay.”

Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern similarly stressed that “this is NOT a buyout! Those who take the offer simply get permission to telework through September, at which point they lose their jobs. Media coverage of the details has been pretty misleading.”

As NBC News noted Tuesday: Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is now in charge of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency, famously sent a similar email to employees shortly after he took over Twitter, which he renamed X, asking them to opt in to keep working at the company. White House officials wouldn’t say whether he was involved in the current effort. But the subject line of the email that will be sent to federal workers is: “A fork in the road.” Musk now has a post pinned on X of an art piece he commissioned called “A Fork in the Road.”

Although “department” is in the name of the Musk-led entity, it is actually a presidential advisory commission—and although the billionaire initially suggested that it would lead the effort to cut $2 trillion in annual spending, he has since tempered expectations.

The commission and Musk, the world’s richest person, have faced intense scrutiny from watchdog groups and progressive lawmakers, though some have also offered advice on how to pursue significant cuts without harming the lives of working people, including: ending privatized Medicare, reducing prescription drug prices, and slashing the Pentagon’s massive budget.

This post was updated after the Office of Personnel Management memo was officially released to clarify the buyout language and add comment from Congressman Gerry Connolly.

