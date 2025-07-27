The rough and tumble of Bihar elections

These days Bihar Assembly elections, which are round the corner, are in the spotlight. As it goes with the build up to any elections, one is witnessing fierce no holds barred exchange of words, allegations and counter allegations propped up by NDA and INDIA bloc leaders. The opposition is crying hoarse about the failures of the ruling party. This time, there has been a slight variation though. The call by the Election Commission (ECI) for preparation of the voters' list has resulted in a strong objection by the opposition parties, who contend that such an exercise would be done as per the whims and fancies of the NDA. As revision of voters' list is a continuous process, the issue has been referred to the Supreme Court, which has ruled that the ECI should consider Aadhaar card as proof of identity and address of the card holders instead of ascertaining the latter's nationality.

The revision of voters' list of Bihar as has been taken up by the EC seems to have included names of those who have illegally intruded into India from Nepal and Bangladesh. The apprehensions are not unfounded. Rohingyas, who have intruded into the country, have managed to obtain Aadhaar cards, and their names figure in the voters' list. Further, immigrants from Bangladesh, who entered through Bengal and Assam, will have a distinct influence in the election results. They have apparently benefitted from support extended by the regional parties.

The INDIA coalition has accused Bihar's ruling party of using the voters' list to sustain power. It has mounted pressure on EC to allow participation of only Indian voters in the election process. As things stand, the voting process now remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, the elections in Bihar are undoubtedly a litmus test for the two coalition groups. Since 1990 no national party has ruled Bihar. The two regional parties, headed by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, have ruled the roost for a long period. As this is seemingly the last opportunity for both leaders, Yadav and Kumar are making last-ditch efforts to woo the voters. So enigmatic Kumar has been that the opposition calls him a political opportunist’, while he has been labelled as a turncoat by the voters.

The law and order situation in the state has turned worse in the last two years and the people of Bihar are not happy with Nitish Kumar’s liquor policy. He is now called ‘untrustworthy’ due to his lackadaisical governance. The general perception is that he may not become the Chief Minister even if NDA comes to power. He is likely to meet a fate similar to the one meted out to Shinde in Maharashtra. In a state, where caste politics can make or break one’s prospects, the BJP might field LJP candidates while Prasanth Kishore, who floated Janasuraksha Party, is likely to split the vote bank in the elections slated for October/November. Meanwhile, the welfare schemes announced at the time of elections will make it advantageous to the NDA coalition, which, incidentally, is also in deep trouble.

BH Indu Sekhar,Hyderabad