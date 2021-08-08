5 smart ways to prepare for future growth

Some of the jobs we are doing today never existed till 10 years ago and we even do not know what is likely to happen in the coming 10 years from now in the industry scenario in which we are working in today. We don't know what the future will bring to us but we know that it will bring changes for sure. That means the job we are doing today could be different or even not exist in the coming years.



To cope up with the future changes, we need to upgrade or change our skills. If you "fall behind the time", then you will have to struggle to sustain the changes. With some strategies and planning, you can blend with the changing future successfully.

Embrace the change:



One thing we need to learn from pandemics is to be always ready to embrace the change. Even though it is hard to change the old habit, but we can easily start with a new habit. We shoud always be ready to accept the changes and be attentive to the new opportunities. One year ago, remote working was a fantasy but now most of the companies are accepting it even in post Covid-19 scenario.

Be tech-savvy:



Every year we see many new inventions in technology and even in the future, it is only going to upgrade itself. You should always keep your technical knowledge and skills up-to-date, even if it is not directly concerned with your current job profile. We cannot even think right now what kind of new opportunities will emerge in the times to come. Just like 10 years ago we cannot think that there will be a job for social media manager.

That means if you can learn new skills such as coding, wearable technology or AI then you should go for it. It will only add value and benefit to your portfolio.

Be financially literate:



Only 17 per cent of citizens from Maharashtra, 32 per cent of citizens from Delhi, 21 per cent of citizens from West Bengal and 13 per cent of citizens from Punjab are financially literate. Overall only 24 per cent of the Indian population is financially literate. Developing countries are not much better off, it is a global problem. Today the concept of budgeting is alien to many millennials and even older people. To secure a future we need to be financially literate and we must include financial literacy in our school curriculum.

Invest wisely:



Estimate says you need at least 1 billion dollars to retire if you want to live for 30 years without working. The key to it is not to save aimlessly but to make smart investments. For e.g., if you are worried about future medical expenses, you should take life insurance that includes medical covers.

For that, you need to start early, diversify your portfolio, divide your goals into short term and long term goals.

Expand your verticals globally: Remote working and flexible work timings has opened up opportunities for you to work internationally. Look beyond and find out about the opportunities beyond borders related to your sector. Be open-minded to new technology and attitude. Businesses now are more globally and culturally diverse, than ever before and your clients, colleagues or stakeholders can be from different parts of the world.

You can embrace your abilities to work globally through working in diverse cultures. You should look for assignments that require international exposure and connections.

Just keep in mind that the future is going to bring opportunities that are unexpected or beyond our thinking, by taking steps today you can prepare yourself for the future.

(The author is Executive Director, Sanskriti University)