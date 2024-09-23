All set for Global Climate Strike

Climate protesters across the world hit the streets last week to kick off this year’s Global Climate Strike ahead of the opening of high-level United Nations General Assembly meetings next week, where climate finance for the Global South is on the agenda. Protests for climate justice were planned across 50 countries, with Germany alone seeing more than 100 rallies that together drew some 75,000 people. The protests were spearheaded by the youth-led group Fridays for Future (FFF), started by Greta Thunberg in 2018. The New York chapter of the group marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Friday afternoon aiming to “tear down the pillars of the fossil fuel industry.”

One of the main climate items on the international agenda this year regards financing for Global South countries that are disproportionately impacted by climate breakdown. The Climate Action Network International on Friday called for Global North countries—which are responsible for the vast majority of historical emissions—to pay $5 trillion per year to Global South countries in climate reparations.

“It is unconscionable that Global North governments have continuously rejected their responsibility to deliver adequate climate finance for the Global South,” Lidy Nacpil, the Philippines-based coordinator of the Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development, said in a statement.

“If developed nations are serious about solving the problem of climate change, as they claim to be, they should agree to a climate finance target that covers the costs of mitigation, adaptation, just transition, and loss and damage,” she added. “The Global South is owed trillions—not billions.”

The UNGA meetings will set the stage for negotiations at the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan in November. Advocates criticized rich countries for their unwillingness to provide meaningful levels of finance to the Global South following preliminary talks in Bonn, Germany in June.

A study published in Nature last year found that even if all countries decarbonize by 2050, Global North countries would by that time collectively owe Global South countries $192 trillion in climate reparations. This analysis is the basis for the $5 trillion annual payout sought by campaigners.

The New York marchers on Friday chanted climate protest favorites such as “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now” and “The people, united, will never be defeated” as they crossed the Brooklyn Bridge. They carried banners with messages such as “Tear Down Fossil Fuels” and “We Strike for the Future.”

The most specific demand issued by the New York protesters on Friday was for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to sign the Climate Change Superfund Act, which would require polluting companies in the state to pay into a fund that could be used for extreme weather resiliency and preparation projects. The state Legislature has already passed the bill, and it awaits only the governor’s signature. Democrats have also proposed a similar measure at the federal level.

There’s some diversity in the political makeup of the global FFF protests, which, even just in New York, include people from a wide array of organizations. The German chapter has distanced itself from comments Thunberg made about Israel’s war on Gaza, which she called a genocide. She was arrested at a pro-Palestine rally in Stockholm earlier this month.

FFF Germany did take a swipe at the far-right, which has been ascendant in the country in recent years, running on an anti-immigrant platform, and the national government, led by the center-left Social Democratic Party.

“The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, not right-wing debates about migration,” the group wrote on social media on Friday. “If the climate targets were a border, the government would have closed it long ago. We remain loud for climate protection!” FFF and other climate activist groups have not been able to sustain the numbers they reached in 2019, when coordinated strikes across the world reached record numbers.Though Friday’s actions were smaller, they gave hope to movement veterans. Writer and climate organizer Bill McKibben, remarking on the large number of protesters in Germany, wrote on social media that school strikes were “back with a bang.”

