Assam’s AI move reflects PM’s Viksit Bharat vision

Nation’s economic progress and Job Creation depends on effectively nurturing skills, talent, and innovation. Recognising this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly advocated for greater investment in these areas. Further, his vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 underscores the necessity of education, healthcare, and skill development as foundational pillars for national progress. In this context, the Human Potential Development Science Exponential (HPDSX) Platform’s initiative exemplifies this approach, by integrating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) into education and skill development, aligning seamlessly with Modi’s view as expressed in the Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5, 2025. HPDSx is an engine and exponential represents individual's goal of achieving exponential growth and progress.

Modi emphasised stakeholders’ investment in skill development, talent nurturing, and innovation. He highlighted that capacity building and talent cultivation serve as the foundation stone for national development, and suggested greater investment in these sectors. Modi further stated that investment in education, healthcare, and skill development is essential for shaping progressive India. An initiative spearheaded by Ballav Sahoo, my former colleague in (Emergency Management and Research Institute) EMRI-108 Ambulance Services, resonates with Modi’s vision.

In tune with this, on February 25, 2025, the Government of Assam signed an MoU with HPDS Infotech, for establishing the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven university dedicated to human potential development in Silchar. It was signed during the Advantage Assam Global Investors Summit 2025 in the presence of Chief Minister, education minister, senior bureaucrats, global investors, policymakers, and others. A game-changer in education and innovation and also a milestone that is set to redefine the education landscape, the university aims to unlock human excellence. It will position India at the forefront of AI-driven education and human development research, and is expected to make Assam a hub for cutting-edge learning, innovation, and entrepreneurship to become a role model. Telangana State may replicate Assam Initiative.

At the core of this initiative is the HPDSX Platform, conceptualised and developed by Shivyogi Ballav Sahoo and his wife, Shivyogi C Subhrasmita. As the chief visionary-strategist and chief of innovation-transformation respectively, they together have created the HPDSx Platform. As an advanced groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence-powered ecosystem, it is designed to revolutionize education, skill development, startups, and entrepreneurship. The intention is to create a model of new economy and societal framework in opportunities, living standards and prosperity to the country specializing in the best of productiveness and competitiveness leading to knowledge-based economy as well as, skills and globalization of knowledge in 21st Century. The couple’s incredible ideas, align with Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, as self-reliant, inclusive, sustainable, digital, innovative, and developed, global leader.

The man behind HPDSx, Ballav Sahoo’s vision is enthralling. According to Sahoo, the HPDSx platform seeks to empower students, professionals, institutions, industries, and government agencies by leveraging AI, Big Data, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing to address critical challenges in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. It embodies the wisdom of the Saptarshis, integrating their principles into an advanced, AI-driven ecosystem. It instills Vasishta’s self-discipline Atri’s intuition and emotional intelligence, Bhrigu’s structured learning and scientific inquiry, Vishvamitra’s innovation and entrepreneurship, Gautama’s dharma, ethical leadership, and conscious decision-making, self-control and adaptability, Jamadagni’s resilience in adversity, and Bharadvaja’s healthcare, well-being, and holistic development.

The HPDSx Engine, an advanced state-of-the-art AI-driven system developed by HPDS Infotech, will be the backbone of the university. By bridging the gap between traditional education and industry demands, the university aims to equip students with future-ready skills. Assam is thus set to emerge as a leader in advanced education, research, and AI-powered learning solutions, which are easy to emulate by other states if required.

Developing future-ready workforce, transforming education system, bridging talent-employer gap, fostering innovation and research, building data-driven government model etc. are the core objectives of HPDSx Platform. Eventually HPDSx envisions digitally literate India, AI-driven job matchmaking to reduce unemployment, self-reliance in technology and research, and globally competitive workforce, efficient data-driven governance etc.

Sahoo envisions the platform as a catalyst for change by educating students, empowering youth, engaging the education community, fostering hope, and enabling future journeys. By laying the foundation for an innovation-driven, self-reliant India, HPDSx aligns with the national vision. By fostering a culture of knowledge and innovation, HPDSx aims to position India as a global leader in education, technology, and entrepreneurship by 2047. Eventually, India leads the world in education, technology, entrepreneurship, and socio-economic development, affirmed a confident Sahoo.

Touching upon the existing scenario, and the reason for his coming out with HPDSx Platform, Sahoo says that it aims to address disconnect between education and employment. Sahoo highlights a pressing issue that, today’s education system is heavily exam-focused, often disengaging young minds from meaningful learning. True engagement occurs when students experience a flow state, a condition where they are so immersed in learning that they lose track of time and find joy in the process. HPDSx aims to create such an environment, ensuring that learning is both fulfilling and effective. And hence, this kind of engagement is crucial for both academic success and personal fulfilment.

HPDSx developed a structured human guidance system for personalized learning. The mismatch between education and employment is another challenge. Many employers worldwide express frustration over young graduates being ill-prepared for workplace demands. HPDSX envisions a future where AI personalizes learning to individual needs, styles, and paces. A well-structured Human Guidance System within HPDSx will re-engage students in learning, bridging this critical gap.

The HPDSx Platform offers a futuristic solution to the evolving job market, preparing youth for a world that is increasingly volatile, uncertain, and complex. By equipping individuals with a set of essential skills, knowledge, and personal attributes, HPDSx ensures their success in chosen careers, benefiting not just themselves but also the workforce, society, and the national economy. As India moves towards its centenary of independence, investments in skill, talent, and innovation, exemplified by HPDSx, will be the cornerstone of Viksit Bharat 2047. More states may look at HPDSx Platform to take advantage of its well-structured Human Guidance System and AI-driven education. HPDS is committed to activating, growing, and convening, a unique multi-sector community of visionaries, thought-leaders, and future-builders.