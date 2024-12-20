Change & empowerment at last mile

The ADP, launched in 2018, aims to transform 112 of India’s most underdeveloped districts, such as Guna, into centers of sustainable growth. Focused on convergence of government schemes, collabora-tion among officials, and competition through monthly district rankings, the ADP addresses key areas like health, education, infrastructure, and financial inclusion

New Delhi: December 11, 2024, is etched in Rekha’s memory. She woke up with a palpable excitement as she awaited recognition of her efforts. She was awarded Miss Haemoglobin by the Department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for her commitment to im-proving her health. Rekha has consistently focused on a balanced diet, taking iron and folic acid pills, and overcoming the initial discomfort they caused. Her hard work paid off, and she was applauded for pro-moting healthy nutritional practices. This acknowledgement is part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan, aimed at making India anaemia-free by encouraging healthier habits, particularly among adolescent girls.

The Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), launched in 2018, aims to transform 112 of India’s most underdeveloped districts, such as Guna, into centers of sustainable growth. Focused on convergence of government schemes, collaboration among officials, and competition through monthly district rankings, the ADP addresses key areas like health, education, infrastructure, and financial inclusion. Rooted in the principles of Good Governance, it emphasizes transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.

For districts like Guna, the ADP encourages local, innovative solutions to improve community well-being. Rekha’s recognition is part of the broader goal of empowering women and children to combat anemia and promoting healthier habits in communities.

In Pauri Garhwal, another district under the ADP, a similar transformation is happening. Kavita, an ado-lescent girl from the region, had struggled with anemia due to low adherence to iron and folic acid pills. Many women faced similar challenges, as inconsistent messaging, fear of side effects, and lack of proper counselling made it difficult to form healthy habits. To overcome this, counselling cards were introduced for frontline workers (FLWs), offering guidance on the benefits of IFA pills, managing side effects, and reinforcing healthy habits. This initiative led to a marked increase in adherence to IFA supplementation across the district.

At the same time, a local solution emerged in Pauri Garhwal in the form of iron-rich Jhangora laddoos, made from barnyard millet, a nutritious and locally available resource. These laddoos provided a tasty, convenient alternative to traditional Take Home Rations (THR), which many women found unappealing.

The initiative not only tackled anaemia but also empowered women by forming self-help groups that produced laddoos at scale, creating new business opportunities and boosting local entrepreneurship.

These stories highlight the positive impact of community-driven solutions in tackling health issues. They are closely aligned with the Aspirational Districts Program’s goals, which focus on innovative solutions, empowering individuals, and inclusive growth.

The Government of India further underscores its commitment to effective governance during Good Governance Week 2024 (December 19-24). This year, the Preparatory Phase is from December 11-18, with the launch of a dedicated portal, https://darpgapps.nic.in/GGW24, on December 11, 2024. The portal enables District Collectors to upload progress reports, share Good Governance Practices, and fea-ture video clips during the campaign’s preparatory and implementation phases, fostering greater trans-parency and accountability.

Thus, Aspirational Districts Programme is a prime example of Good Governance in action. It embodies the 8 Principles of Good Governance outlined by the United Nations, including participation and inclu-siveness, ensuring that all communities are involved in the decision-making process and benefit from the outcomes. The focus on transparency, accountability, and responsiveness ensures that district-level initiatives are executed with clear communication and efficient use of resources. Furthermore, empha-sising equity and effectiveness ensures that no one is left behind, particularly the marginalized and vul-nerable. The Aspirational Districts Programme demonstrates how good governance can lead to inclusive growth and nationwide development, empowering individuals and communities to thrive.