Do we need new Constitution?

We need effective implementation of Constitution

Ours is one of the best-written Constitutions in the world and we need to continue the spirit of the Indian Constitution written by the Constitutional Committee chaired by Dr BR Ambedkar. What is required is the effective implementation and keep up of the federal spirit without any bias towards any region, religion or caste. However, certain amendments should be taken up to see that basic needs of all people are met. Further, more amendments are needed to bring changes in the education and health sector as even after 75 years of independence, we could not achieve cent per cent literacy. The government's share should be more than 50 per cent in any public sector unit, and the natural resources, including land, should not be monopolised or privatised.

— MV Gona Reddy, Retd Principal & Teachers Union leader

Changes should be made as per present needs

Personally, I feel and agree that the present Constitution needs to be amended to suit the aspirations and necessities of the people of the country. Over the last seven decades, there have been many changes in the country. The living standards of people have increased, population swelled considerably, rapid globalisation has taken place and new technologies have emerged. Definitely, each and every aspect related to the country and to its people need to be upgraded. Keeping in view the needs of people, necessary changes should be made to the present Constitution, instead of going for a new Constitution which was drafted after thorough study and foresight.

— Y Shekar Rao,educator, Hyderabad

Regressive ideologies prompting political parties to talk of new Constitution

The Constitution of India is a precious gift to the nation, and a challenge to its future. It is a vision in action for a humane, inclusive and equitable society drafted at a rare moment in history when India and the world left behind the painful past, to wake up to new possibilities as never before. With the new Constitution, began the India's new journey into the future. What we need today is not another Constitution, but the political will, energy and strategies to realise the core values of the Constitution which we already have. Expediency or regressive ideologies can prompt political parties to talk of a new Constitution, but this should not be entertained by people who truly love this nation. While amendments may be necessary in certain sections to adapt the document to new circumstances, all our energy should go into protecting the Constitution and realise its core values.

— Varghese Theckanath, Director, Montfort Social Institute, Hyderabad

Should not go for new Constitution just for political reasons

We need amendments to the Constitution, but not a new Constitution for political reasons. First and foremost, let the politicians follow and understand what is there in the Constitution.

— Prashant, IT employee, Hyderabad