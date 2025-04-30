From victim to defender: Call for empowering citizens against terror

In India, applying for a gun license under the Arms Act of 1959 and the Arms Rules of 2016 is a statutory right for self-defence. However, cumbersome procedures make obtaining a license a complex process, often involving extensive background checks, references, and delays. While the right to bear fire arms is not explicitly listed in the Indian Constitution, the right to self-defence, as guaranteed by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, implicitly acknowledges the need for citizens to possess arms. S.35 of the Sanhita assures every person has the right of private defence of body.

From Mumbai 2008 to Pahalgam 2025, innocent Indians are facing bullets of terrorists at public places and losing lives to senseless violence. We often end up blaming security forces or the government for the attacks. No security force can be omnipresent. Crimes, often committed in mere minutes, do not afford victims the luxury of making calls to police helplines. Even if called, police cannot appear instantly. This harsh truth highlights the need for individuals to be empowered, to be equipped with the means to defend themselves.

A Naval officer, an IAF corporal, an IB officer, and a Railway officer were among the 26 persons who tragically lost their lives in Pahalgam. All of them faced gunfire without any resistance, as they were unarmed and empty-handed. Could some lives have been saved if one of the tourists had carried a revolver in their purse?

Imagine how people could respond in such a scenario in the United States. In 2022, a tragic shooting unfolded at a mall in Indiana. Douglas Sapirman, the assailant, opened fire in the mall, killing three people and injuring many. A young man, Elisjsha Dicken—a legally armed bystander—took swift action. Within moments, Dicken intervened and shot the gunman, fatally wounding him and bringing the active shooting situation to an end. His decisive response is credited with preventing further loss of life. The U.S. Second Amendment, which grants citizens the right to keep and bear arms, has been upheld as a fundamental individual right.

In India, applying for a gun license under the Arms Act of 1959 and the Arms Rules of 2016 is a statutory right for self-defence. However, cumbersome procedures make obtaining a license a complex process, often involving extensive background checks, references, and delays.

While the right to bear fire arms is not explicitly listed in the Indian Constitution, the right to self-defence, as guaranteed by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, implicitly acknowledges the need for citizens to possess arms. S.35 of the Sanhita assures every person has the right of private defence of body. S.38 extends the right of private defence “to the voluntary causing of death or of any other harm to the assailant” to defend against an assault with potential to cause grievous hurt or “an assault with the intention of committing rape.”

The Ordnance Factory in Kanpur developed a lightweight revolver designed for women. Known as “Nidar,” this handgun was pitched as the country’s first gun for women, offering a robust and handy self-defence weapon (0.22” Revolver Nidar is priced at Rs. 49,500 and 0.32” Revolver Nishank at Rs. 79,750; both can be ordered online). Civilians should attend ‘firearms training’ offered by state police academies. Mysuru City Civilian Rifle Association, a unit of the Mysuru city police, can be cited as a best practice. Apart from basics of firearm safety, this training can also facilitate a career in sports, if started early. Manu Bhaker started shooting at the age of 14 when she joined a shooting range in her village in Haryana.

In 2023, Bal Krishan, a cloth shop owner from Dangri, a village in Jammu, used his licensed but previously unused rifle to confront militants. As soon as he opened fire, the militants fled. If not for his quick thinking, the casualties could have been far worse.

Breaking away from a victim mindset involves shifting from helplessness to empowerment. How many Indians carry pepper spray, a simple yet effective tool for self-defence and personal security? Armed self-defence training can be a powerful tool, providing common citizens with the means to protect themselves and reclaim their sense of security. Cultivating the belief that common people can defend themselves is crucial to fostering attitude change.

Even if only a few actually carry firearms, the mere possibility of it can instil a chilling deterrent effect among criminals. The police cannot bear the entire burden of protecting every individual, 24x7. Instead, they should adopt proactive measures to impart armed self-defence training to women, sending a strong message to criminals. The Union Home Ministry may consider an advisory to states to implement such training programmes. As a beginning, defence and security personnel with firearm training should be proactively licensed and authorized to carry firearms, even when not on active duty, unless they opt out.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during the debate on the Arms Act in 1959, argued that the right to bear arms is an inviolable and sacred right of every free citizen. Atal ji’s demand for ‘responsible gun ownership’ resonates today. Moving away from a victim mentality requires a transformation from vulnerability to empowerment.

