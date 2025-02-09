Future of aerospace & defence innovation

Aero India, Asia’s Largest Air Show, is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition which is held in Bengaluru, organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. Aero India is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force (IAF) thrill the spectators with back-to-back aerobatic flying displays. It is a flagship event that brings together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts, and defence strategists under one roof. The event not only showcases the nation’s technological prowess and innovations but also provides a dynamic platform for international cooperation and strategic dialogue.

Aero India has evolved into a major international event that not only highlights the latest advancements in aerospace technology but also serves as a critical forum for strategic interactions between domestic and international stakeholders. The show is a reflection of the nation’s commitment to advancing its aerospace and defence capabilities.

Aero India 2025

The broad theme is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’. The five-day event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

To facilitate dialogue towards strategic partnership with friendly countries, India will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the theme ‘BRIDGE -Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’. It encapsulates the dynamic geopolitical conditions and the path to mutual prosperity, which can be BRIDGED through cooperation among nations with shared vision of security and development.

A number of bilateral meetings are planned at the levels of Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary among others on the sidelines of the event. The focus will be on bolstering the defence and aerospace ties with friendly countries by exploring newer avenues to take the partnership to the next level. The CEOs’ Round-Table is expected to provide a favourable platform to foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing in India. Global CEOs, CMDs of domestic PSUs and premier private defence & aerospace manufacturing companies from India will be participating in the event.

The India Pavilion will showcase India’s commitment to its Make-in-India initiative by showcasing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies ready for the global stage, including the future prospects. Promotion of Indian start-ups is a focus area at Aero India 2025 and a wide spectrum of state-of-the-art technologies/products developed by them will be showcased at an exclusive iDEX pavilion.

In addition, dynamic aerobatic displays and live technology demonstrations will provide an immersive experience, showcasing the potential of modern aerospace platforms and technologies. A number of seminars on various important themes are also planned as part of the event.

Through rigorous operational protocols, strategic partnerships, and a forward-thinking agenda, Aero India 2025 is poised to further elevate India’s profile on the global aerospace stage.