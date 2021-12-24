Haryana and Telangana: Well woven in a common thread of diversity!

Unity in diversity is not an ordinary statement but a testament to the fact that by being diverse we are vibrant, inclusive, democratic, liberal and tolerant as a nation, and ever engaged in collective pursuits to ensure development and happiness of all. 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' signifies the essence of Indian values and ethos. What has kept us woven together in a common thread as a nation against all odds and challenges over centuries is our firm belief and commitment to our diversity, which we have so well imbibed in our national value system. As a result, physical distance has never led us to have the sense of alienation in any respect at all.



It does not surprise me at all when I find Haryana so close to Telangana in umpteen ways and means. There is so much similarity in cultural ethos, art and craft, cuisines, and monumental identity that spontaneously make us feel about the strength of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat.' Like Telangana, Haryana's culture is deeply rooted in a pluralistic ethos. The State is rich in folklore. People have their own traditions, customs and ways of living their lives. Old customs of meditation, Yoga, chanting of Vedic mantras, and celebrating festivals of all faiths and religions in an atmosphere of bonhomie are the unique features of Haryana as we have in Telangana.

In Haryana, there is a song for every month, season and for every occasion. 'Bara Masa' is an evergreen song of the State, which is sung almost everywhere in North India. Folk songs in Haryana are called 'Raganis' . Similarly, ballads are a very important section of folk music. They are the unwritten history of the community. In Haryana, folk singers sing the glories of their success. Fine examples are war songs of Haryana. Popular instruments are Khartal (clappers), Dholak, Sarangi, Dhol, harmonium, and Been, Sarangi, Flute, Shehnai, Nagara, Tasha, Jhil, Daph and Gharau. The songs which accompany the dances have lyrics almost naïve in their directness and are based on the typical Haryanvi folk tunes.

The costumes of the dancers reflect the people's love for bright colours and finery. The women wear a calf length 'Ghagra' made from at least twenty meters of fabric. This is topped by a short 'Kurti'. Covering their heads and the conical ornament called 'choonda' is the 'Chundari' glittering with tinsel. On the forehead is a round knob-like ornament called 'Borla.' The ears have three 'Karan Phool.' The neck is bedecked with a solid silver neck called 'Hansli' and a necklace called 'Kanthi.' The wrists have 'Kangans' and silver anklets tinkle on the feet. The hands glitter with silver 'Hathphools.'

As in Telangana, Haryanavi dances beautifully depict a multifaceted and lively approach to life. For example, 'Dhamaal' dance is performed when the crop is ripe for harvesting. 'Ghoomar' is performed at festivals like Holi, Gangor Puja and Teej. Folk dances of Haryana are repositories of traditions handed down from generation to generation. 'Khoria' and 'Loor' are all women dancing. Dances are the most vibrant part of Haryanavi culture.

Similarly, engraved images of Ganapati, Saraswati, Lakshmi and a few other Hindu gods and goddesses can be found on artistically produced doors of 'Havelis' in Haryana. The icons of Ganapati, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Shiva, Hanuman and Krishna can be seen on wooden gate structures of several magnificent village havelis. Icons of deities are also used as decorative items in various parts of Telangana.

Like Telangana, people of Haryana celebrate 'Makar Sankranti' to share the joy of harvesting. There is so much similarity in the celebration of Janmashtami, Durga Puja, Holi and Patka. Chandigarh, Haryana's state capital, is named after Maa Chandi Devi. What a great coincidence that 'Chandeshwar' is an important 'gotra' in Telangana. What to mention of the fact that as in Haryana, milk and milk products are a staple part of diet in Telangana. In fact, dairy is an important part of Telangana's rural economy!

Haryana and Telangana epitomise a beautiful confluence of diverse cultures, traditions, social values and ethos, serving as a unique example of India's composite culture, pluralism, and inclusiveness. If Telangana is a fulcrum between North and South India basking in the flavour of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, Haryana has become a home away from home for a large number of people from different parts of the country including Telangana. Cities like Gurugram and Faridabad have become the meeting points of India's southern and western cultures. As Hyderabad replicates the vibrancy of mini- India, Haryana is fast evolving as a true replica of Bharat.

The spirit of unity in diversity is what makes Haryana and Telangana unique and vibrant as States which continuously strive to meet people's aspirations. By allowing their diversities to become an asset and strength for them, the two states have shared a legacy to look after and preserve them for the future generation. Common cultural and traditional identities among our people are a great aspect of our diversity, which has been the cornerstone of India for centuries. 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' is our collective resolve. Each of us needs to contribute our bit to take our nation to the pinnacle of glory, success and resilience.

(The author is Governor, Haryana)