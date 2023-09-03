How to Create a Cozy Corner with Décor Lighting during Monsoon and Festive Season

Lighting isn’t merely a functional aspect of our living spaces; it’s an art that has the power to transform the ambiance of any room. In today’s rapidly evolving world, where homes often double as offices and sanctuaries, the need for thoughtful and versatile lighting has surged exponentially. Our personal spaces have become the epicentre of solace and inspiration, making the role of decor lighting of paramount importance.

We spoke to Shaleen Nayak: Business Head, Lighting Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., she says, “With the ongoing monsoon season bringing a grey hue over the outside world, our homes become an even more cherished sanctuary. The dim, cloudy days can often cast a shadow on our mood, and this is precisely where decor lighting comes into play. Subtle changes in lighting can make a world of difference – from soft, warm hues to gentle, diffused lighting that captures you like a cozy embrace. The right decor lighting can transcend the gloominess outside, cocooning you in a comforting glow. Mood lighting has an incredible ability to set the stage for different emotions – from quiet contemplation to vibrant energy. It’s this versatility that makes decor lighting a magical tool to alleviate not just the monsoon blues but your mood, across seasons.”

There is no better time than the monsoon to create a cozy corner in your home. A corner where you can relax, read a book, sip a cup of tea or just enjoy moments of tranquillity, is just what you need. In order to prepare that perfect spot, one needs to identify that favourite corner - It could be by a large window that offers a view of the rain outside or a cosy corner in your bedroom or by the balcony in your living room.

Shaleen Nayak says, from tweaking the colours of our interiors to adding the correct sort of lighting, let’s look at the different décor lighting options to eliminate those monsoon blues:

Elevate your corner with LED lights

LED lights, such as strip, rope and string lights can add a charm to any room. These versatile and energy-efficient lighting solutions have become a cornerstone of modern interior design. Adorning mirrors, bookshelves, and walls, they amp up the mood of the room. You can use Rope lights to create the effect of cove lighting on your ceiling for your living room. You can also use high-quality String Lights that are flexible enough to bend into any shape that allows you to illuminate your spaces. Starting at 60 LEDs per meter, they radiate brilliant and evenly distributed light. Strip Lights which are available in 5-meter strips, their zero-mercury construction and surge protection ensure safety while delivering an array of colors. Illuminate your corner with a touch of magic, as LED lights redefine style, efficiency, and ambiance in a single, captivating package.

Get Brighter Ideas with Table Lamps

If you plan to have a late-night study session, working late or simply curl up and read a novel, table lamps are ideal for your space. Designed to cater to various needs, table lamps provide ideal lighting for reading in the dark or winding down before sleep. The table lamp market offers a wide price spectrum, accommodating both budget-friendly selections and high-end designer pieces. Explore features like 360-degree flexibility, 3-step dimming, and multiple brightness modes for focused work, relaxation, and night settings. Some models also serve as versatile accessories, doubling as mobile holders and pen stands, while others provide convenient rechargeable options, eliminating the need for constant plugs.

Smart Lights to lift your mood

Smart lighting helps you connect to your nearest application or smart home assistant and makes light controls a lot more fun and easy. The latest bulbs come equipped with as many as 16 million colors to create the perfect setting that suits any décor or occasion. Offering a plethora of experiences, smart LED Lamps like Immensa, ensures versatility through multi-device pairing and responsive voice commands, enabled by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. With a dedicated app accessible via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, control your lighting from anywhere. Elevate your space with personalized templates, effortlessly adjusting brightness and hues to match your mood and aesthetics at any time.

Get a Multi-Purpose Lighting Partner

The era of low-wattage incandescent lamps is fading, replaced by the transformative efficiency of LED lamps. Yet, innovation doesn’t cease; enter the multi-purpose LED ‘Night Buddy.’ This ingenious lamp not only bathes your space in gentle illumination but also serves as a device charger during your slumber. With a serene candle-like radiance, it incorporates a Turbo Charge feature that can recharge 5000mAh in just 2.5 hours under standard conditions. To suit your ambiance desires, it offers a spectrum of chromatic colors, including warm white, cool daylight, and natural white.