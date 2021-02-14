India got the rough end of the stick

The uncertainty of the game of cricket is what makes it exciting to watch. The Indian team, especially after its superlative performances in Australia, was earmarked to defeat England easily at home. The success that India have had on their shores made them odds on favourites. Therefore, the defeat against England in the first Test match came as a bolt in the blue.

India, according to me, got the short end of the stick in all aspects. The Indian players having played for two months of IPL and then completing a long arduous and commendable tour of Australia, came back bathed in glory. A week's break spent with their near and dear ones, in a euphoric state of mind, was a well-deserved welcome for each one of them. Although they were at home, they were in quarantine. They, therefore, missed out on rejoicing and enjoying their achievements with their friends and well-wishers.

For a successful sportsman, it is as important to celebrate those golden moments that get them refreshed and rejuvenated. Unfortunately, this was not to be and their short restricted holiday was immediately followed by re-entering the stifling bio-secure bubble. A three-day practice session was all that they were given to prepare to play an important Test series against an in-form, acclimatised English side that had just beaten host Sri Lanka.

The tired Indian cricket warriors were expected to regroup and reconvene their march into a major cricket battle against England in the same brave way that they did in Australia. The players were in seventh heaven with words of appreciation coming from all quarters, including a mention in the Budget speech in the Indian Parliament. They also received financial bonuses and gifts that were well deserved. However, cricket is a great leveller and the thoughtless Test match schedule, and the lack of preparedness seemed to all finally culminate into a massive defeat against a well-prepared English side.

India were further disadvantaged when Virat Kohli lost the toss in Chennai and England batted on a slow, docile MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch to notch up a huge total. Indian bowlers and fielders looked tired, both mentally and physically, once Joe Root and Ben Stokes took control. England captain Root ensured that India were made to toil hard on the field and his exemplary double century in his 100th Test match was a work of sheer dedication and brilliance. Losing the toss was a decisive factor as far as India were concerned, as the wicket gradually disintegrated into a loose grassless surface, which was exploited by the English bowlers. India from there on were playing "catching cook".

The way India bounced back, with a good rear-guard batting performance by Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin and then bowling England out for 178 runs in the second innings was commendable.