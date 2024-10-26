Indian Thali is in global spotlight for sustainability

Food plays a crucial role not only in human survival but also in shaping environmental sustainability. It impacts biodiversity, water use, and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable food choices are becoming increasingly important as we aim to balance human health with the health of our planet. Studies increasingly show that our current food systems are straining the planet’s resources. Yet, amidst this challenge, there is a glimmer of hope. The WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report highlights India’s food practices as a model of sustainability. Remarkably, if the world adopted India’s consumption habits, we would only need 0.84 of an Earth by 2050 to sustain global food production. This recognition positions India as a potential leader in the global movement towards environmentally responsible consumption.

The traditional Indian diet, which is largely plant-based, stands out as an environmentally sustainable model. By relying on grains, pulses, lentils, and vegetables rather than resource-intensive animal products, the Indian diet uses fewer natural resources and emits fewer greenhouse gases.

According to the WWF report, if all countries followed India’s consumption patterns, the global demand for resources would be significantly lower. The report estimates that by 2050, the world would only need 0.84 of an Earth to sustain food production if India’s diet model were adopted worldwide.

The report specifically mentions India’s approach to sustaining global food production by 2050. It emphasizes traditional and resilient crops like millet through initiatives such as the National Millet Campaign. India’s practices demonstrate how local cultural traditions can support healthier diets while reducing land use, restoring nature, and mitigating environmental impacts.

Acknowledging millet’s nutritional benefits, the Indian government has taken significant steps by classifying it as a Nutri-Cereal. Further, by naming it Shree Anna, this miracle food has been given a new meaning and dimension.

In a bid to promote these ancient grains on a global stage, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets in March 2021. This milestone marked a pivotal moment for India, as the government strives to enhance millet productivity and transform food consumption patterns by incorporating these nutritious grains into everyday diets.

To enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability, the Union government is actively promoting climate-resilient farming. A key milestone in this effort is the introduction of 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient crop varieties across 32 field and horticultural crops. Additionally, the government has launched several initiatives aimed at encouraging sustainable farming practices. The government has implemented several initiatives to promote sustainable farming practices.

The WWF Living Planet Report 2024 highlights that the food system is the most significant driver of habitat loss and degradation globally. Other major threats include overexploitation, invasive species, pollution, and climate change.

An estimated 30-40% of all food produced is never consumed, accounting for a significant portion of global environmental impact, including 4.4% of greenhouse gas emissions. Recognizing the adverse impact of unsustainable food consumption and production practices, the report calls for transformative changes in the food, energy, and finance systems to halt biodiversity loss.

The WWF Living Planet Report 2024 commends India for its holistic and sustainable approach to food production, positioning the nation as a global example for others to follow.

By prioritizing culturally based diets and reintroducing traditional foods into everyday meals, particularly in the diverse Indian thali, India is not only enhancing nutritional security but also promoting biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

These initiatives reflect a deep respect for local agricultural practices and cultural heritage, aligning with global efforts to create healthier, more resilient food systems. As India continues to champion sustainable food practices, it inspires other nations to embrace similar strategies that respect both people and the planet. (PIB)