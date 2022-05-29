KCR's Mission 2024 may hit a rough patch

Once again, the Chief Minister of Telangana was conspicuous with his absence when the Prime Minister visited Hyderabad last Thursday, while protocol demands that State CM should receive PM when he visits state capital. The gradual inroads of saffron party in the State constrained the TRS chief to change the strategy to save his 'gaddi' in future. Oflate, KCR made it a point to spill venom on Modi and his party, while the Prime Minister preferred to remain tight lipped, waiting for the right opportunity to 'strike the iron'.

KCR's desperate attempt to gather opposition parties against the powerful BJP, yet not yielding the desired results. His meetings with Maratha Chieftain Sharad Pawar and State CM, Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai in past, followed with recent meetings of AAP and SP leaders in New Delhi on the other day, has not shown desired political results to his advantage.

Perhaps, in the prevailing situation, KCR's attempt to show the opposition parties' strength to BJP during forthcoming Presidential elections may also prove futile, as Congress leadership is already reluctant to go with other opposition parties. Also, there seems tobe a surprise in store of PM's visit to Chennai after his Hyderabad tour, as Modi showered all praise to Tamil literature and culture in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM, M K Stalin, which may push Rao to the corner in his 'opposition unity mission'

Whatsoever the reason, KCR's confrontationist attitude with the Prime Minister may not augur well for him personally, may also create blockades to state in releasing of central funds for development projects in near future.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai