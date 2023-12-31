Legal Circles Dt. 31-12-2023

NEW YEAR, NEW HOPE FOR OUR DEMOCRACY !



The year by-gone was a year of many ups and downs for the country and the world as a whole. The country did remarkably well in the spheres of economy, trade and foreign relations. On the other hand, it struggled hard to balance the cost of living vis-a-vis increased oil bill. The infrastructure development moved on at an excellent speed while overall employment scenario was below the satisfactory mark.

On judicial front, a mixed bag of fortune blessed the stake holders. While greater number of cases were disposed of due to the special initiative taken by the chief justice of India, the unsavoury incidents of face off between the judges and some lawyers dented the good image of judiciary. However, the year ended with the passing of three criminal laws which greatly replaced the Colonial laws. The crime rate in Telangana witnessed an increase near eight percent. The menace of drinking and drug addiction coupled with other vices such as gambling caused a spurt in the crime rate. Family disputes too, took the northern route. The rapidly changing life style and mocking of western culture are generally responsible for such a worrisome situation.

The unruly behaviour of public representatives in parliament and assemblies resulting in their suspension by the speaker/chairman of the respective House reflects badly on the quality of our MPs and MLAs. However, the speaker/ chairman of the Loksabha and Rajyasabha deserve a heavy applause for the courage shown by them in punishing the erring public representatives en masse.

* JHARKHAND HC ON MAGISTRATE ' S POWER

In a case titled, Yogendra Prasad Singh Vs. State of Jharkhand and another, Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi of the Jharkhand High Court has held that the magistrate does not have power to order a fresh investigation or re-investigation of a case registered on police report.

The court relied on the apex court 's judgement in Vinubhai Haribhai Malaviya and others Vs. State of Gujarat and Another which categorically held that under Section 173(8) of Cr. PC the magistrate can order for further investigation but not a fresh or re-investigation.

* CONVOCATION OF HNLU HELD

The seventh convocation of the

Hidaytullah National Law University (HNLU ) , Raipur was held recently. It is one of the 23 national law universities like Nalsar , Hyderabad , which is the first such University established in1998.

Supreme court judge Aniruddha Bose was the chief guest while another judge of the apex court, Prashant Kumar Mishra was the guest of honour at the event while the chief justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and the Chancellor of the university Ramesh Sinha presided.

Four gold medals to LLM toppers and 33 gold medals to B.A.LL.B ( Hons) toppers were awarded. Among the dignitaries present on the dias were the members of the genera council,academic council and executive council .were also on Dias.

12 gold medals including one to a physically challenged student were awarded .

* TS LAWYERS AGAINST SHIFTING OF HC, CALL FOR RECONSIDERATION

Several advocates practising in the Telangana High Court have requisitioned a meeting of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association to discuss the proposal for shifting of the High Court to Budwel near Rajendra Nagar. The protestors said that the proposed new location is far away from the main Hyderabad city. Many lower courts are also situated in the vicinity of the present High Court which makes it easy for the advocates to attend their work, they added.

* NEW ADVOCATE GENERAL FOR TS

The governor of Telangana by an order dated 30th December appointed the senior advocate A. Sudarshan Reddy as the new Advocate General for the state of Telangana.EOM