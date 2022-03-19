‘Mumkin’ transforming lives in J&K

Muzafar Wani, a resident of Ramsoo village in Jammu and Kashmir's hilly Ramban district, wanted to own a commercial vehicle as he could barely make ends meet in the 12 years of his career as a driver for other vehicle owners. Thanks to the Jammu and Kashmir government's 'Mumkin' scheme, Wani now owns a pickup truck and says he is able to provide enough for his family and also educate his children.

A customised employment generation scheme for those aged between 18 and 35, 'Mumkin' assists the unemployed in procuring small commercial vehicles at a subsidised cost and earning a sustainable livelihood. "Sometimes, I would not get work for many days. Many a time, I decided to stop my daughters from going to school. I always wanted to educate them but financial constraints forced me to look the other way," Wani, who has four children, including two daughters, said recalling his days as a driver for different vehicle owners.

Wani says he learnt about 'Mumkin' through a friend last October and he then contacted the officials of the government's Mission Youth. Riyaz Raqeeb of Khonmoh in Srinagar, another beneficiary of the scheme, said he learnt to drive at a young age as he was compelled to lend a helping hand to his family of six, including his four siblings. He worked as a driver for private companies and other vehicle owners on a daily basis, however, he struggled to earn enough to look after his family.

"I was not earning enough to fund the education and other needs of my four younger siblings. Though I worked for 12 to 14 hours a day, I earned little," Raqeeb says. He stumbled upon the government's initiative on social media in August last year, and he soon found himself at the District Employment and Counseling Centre in Srinagar. "I am thankful to the government for providing me a source of livelihood with a subsidy," Raqeeb says.

Under 'Mumkin', small commercial vehicles are being provided to the beneficiaries, with the banking partner extending the loan facility up to 100 per cent of the vehicle's on-road price. Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir, provides Rs 80,000 or 10 per cent of the vehicle's on-road price, whichever is lesser, as an upfront subsidy and the vehicle manufacturers, whom the government has partnered with, provides an upfront special discount, not less than the subsidy amount.

Officials said a module has been developed on the JK State e-Services Application to run the scheme digitally and ensure transparency. Till date, 1,882 applications for self-employment assistance under the scheme have been approved, they said.