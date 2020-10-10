'My kin had great expectations, but I couldn't make it'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik who is also popularly known as Fifi, is a music composer, music director, international show organiser and actor.



Appeared in a few films, including Salman Khan starrer 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', he reveals about BB14, Salman Khan, brother Anu Malik, Nephews Armaan and Amaal Malik in an bold interview with The Hans India.

Tell us something about your journey in Bigg Boss 13 show?



It was a fantastic and unexpected journey. I had fun singing my new songs and trying to get some mileage out of the show. I was disappointed being evicted early as I had hoped to be there for at least six weeks. But when I came out, I had a good fan following even with little kids and families which was wonderful.

How this year will be different than last at Bigg Boss house?



This year the season had to begin differently because of Covid-19 so the show has been reconceived to reduce physical interaction. The premiere was devoid of audience and full precaution is in place in the big boss house. The season is going to be tough because the new contestant will have to live up to the entertainment value set by BB13. The show has participants from BB13 who will be participating regularly to boost this year's contestants. But I'm sure that it will be entertainment superclass as usual.

Share your feelings when you came out of the house after weeks?



When I came out, I was unhappy basically. My daughter and friends had high expectations from me, and I guess I did not live up to it. I am robust, funny and loud by nature but I am not crude or nasty that was the reason I was not in the conflicts. Age also was a factor that was not on my side. I felt if this show had come earlier to me, I would have been in the top five.

This year's contestants have lived in their houses for months - do you think still they will enjoy locking themselves in the BB house?



Inside the house, even if you are locked in, the entertainment value inside with the games with the conflicts and the stress makes great entertainment for all the members. This house is like no other house in the world.

Your bond with Salman Khan?



Salman Khan and his entire family is known to me since 'Maine Pyar Kiya' days. I have done live shows with him in the USA, Canada, Australia, Maldives etc. We have always been friends and have respect for each other. Though surprising, I did not meet him even once after 1998 before that I acted in his movie 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'. I just went my way and he was always very busy, so I thought why unnecessarily trouble or waste his time. It was my luck that we met on the stage of Bigg Boss 13 after 24 years. And connected as if to say we were never away from each other. He is a great guy and he always wanted me to compose songs for him, but I felt live show business was more lucrative.

Any comment on BB14 contestants?



Bigg Boss 14 will be tough for young contestants as they will be constantly compared to Bigg Boss 13. Audience expectations will be also high like previous year. It's a difficult call with the combination of Bigg Boss 13 just clubbed together. You never know in show business what will rock next.

Any plans in future to see Abu Malik collaborating with brother Annu Malik? Or with hitmakers nephew's Armaan and Amaal Malik?



Both my brothers and their families have done fantastically in music. I did two Hollywood films as a music director and five musical albums as a singer and got some success, but I was only interested in live shows. I have started recording new songs as a composer programmer and a lyricist 4 years back and I am pursuing it seriously. I would love to collaborate with my brothers and nephews but the fact remains, will they collaborate with me? In the music industry, people come together only if you have equal popularity status otherwise not. If I earn my stripes they will work with me or avoid me like plague if I ask them to collaborate with me, because they are sure I will benefit more than them as they do not need to ride on me as I need to ride in them.

When tables turn we will collaborate.

What is next with you?



I am setting up wonderful recording studio called Maliks & Symphony Analog Recording Studio. This is an analog set up and it's a brand-new machine which will turn out fantastic music warm mixes and mastered songs. On 17th October it will be open for all artistes. I have also given 20 songs to TIPS and wish to release 100 love songs on Valentine's Day digitally with a title "Love Kisses & Heartbreaks". I'm also about to set a world record by 400 minutes of nonstop love songs by a single composer and 50 wonderful vocalists.