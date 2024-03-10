North of ‘Ancient India’ as depicted by Valmiki

Proceeding with his description of ‘Ancient Indian Geography’ as depicted by Maharshi Valmiki in Kishkindha Kanda of ‘Sanskrit Ramayana’ and ‘Andhra Valmiki Ramayana’ by Vasudasa Swamy, Monkey King Sugreeva, who earlier gave a detailed account of ‘Gateway from Earth to Heaven,’ ‘Inaccessible Hell, ’and ‘the Mountain Sunset,’ in the Eastern, Southern and Western sides respectively, lastly narrated the Northern Side to Shatabali and his team for going in that direction, towards Himalayas in search of Sitadevi, who was abducted by Ravana.

The places that broadly figured were: the snowy regions and provinces of northern side including Himalayan Mountains; provinces of Mlecchas (frontiers like Gandhara, Kashmira and Kambhoja) namely, Shurashena, Pulinda (related to a hill tribe usually connected with the Vindhyan Range), Prasthara, Madraka, Bharata (Hastinapura); Kambhoja, Yavana, and Shaka; South Kuru Lands; Herat, Balkh (Bahlika), Pourava, Tankan and Rishika countries; Manchuria-Mongolia related to China; and Nihara Darada in the north and north-west to the Kashmir valley; Divine province of Uttara Kuru, Heavenly Mountain Soma on which Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva make sojourn for its sacredness etc.

Kambhoja was probably situated somewhere north of Hindu Kush and Kashmir. According to Professor Lassin, this name is etymologically connected with Combyses. Yavanas or Javanas probably migrated westwards and spread over Asia Minor and Greece in Ancient Times. Javanas historically and originally were an Asiatic People who migrated from the East and came to be known as the Greeks. The Shakas were extended over Northern Asia and Europe. The Bengal recension of Daradas is the Varadas.

The other places sequentially mentioned are: Soma Hermitage, which is adored by the Gods and Gandharvas, and Great Peak Mountain Kala. On going across Mountain Kala, there will be another Great Mountain which is permeated with gold, known as Mountain Sudarshana. Later there will be Mountain Devasakha, which is a sanctuary, overspread with various birds and adorned with varied trees. On crossing Mountain Devasakha, there is a vacant land (Gobi Desert) spread over hundred yojanas all around, which is devoid of mountains, rivers, trees, and discarded by all beings. On passing through that terrifying wasteland one can reach Mount Kailash.

Kailash Mountain believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva and also Kubera, the God of Prosperity, was to the north of Himalayas. It would appear to correspond with the Kwenlun Range, which extends northwards and connects with the Altay Chain, a mountain range in Central Asia and Eastern Asia, where Russia, China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan converge, and where the rivers Irtysh and Ob have their headwaters. Even it could have been by the south skirts of the desert towards the west, to pass by the Kailash Range, according to Ancient Geography. This is presently in Tibet.

There one can find the delightful mansion of Kubera, constructed by the Divine Architect Vishvakarma, and which in shine will be like a silver cloud and processed with gold. There was also an Extensive Lake, ‘Vaswoukasara,’ which is full of lotuses and costuses, flooded by swans and partridges. The Lake is adored by multitudes of Apsaras, the Divine Ladies. Kubera will be rejoicing there along with Yakshas. Nearby the mountains there will be caves, which will be shining like moon. Thereafter on reaching Mount Krauncha (Krounchadri) one needs to be cautious to enter into a highly impassable and unenterable tunnel of that mountain.

This is said to be the birthplace of Kumara or Skanda, the son of Shiva-Parvati-Ganga who made this bore by using His 'Divine power.' It is believed that, in that tunnel, sages similar to Sun in their resplendence and godly in their appearance reside at the request of gods. Mountain Kaama (Kama Shaila) and the abode of birds, Mount Maanasa, are also there nearby. Mount Manasa is unreachable and to enter it is next to impossible, even for Gods and Demons alike.

On moving away from Mount Krauncha, there is Mountain Mainaka with a Mansion of Demon Maya, built by himself. On crossing over that province there is the hermitage adored by Siddhas, Vaikhanasas, and Vaalakhilyaas. There is also the lake ‘Vaikhanasa’ overspread with golden lotuses, and overrun with prosperous swans whose resplendence will be similar to the tender sun. The carrier elephant of Kubera, ‘Sarvabhouma’ will be visiting that place along with She-Elephants. Passing that lake there will be just a clear sky which will be devoid of moon, or sun, or the clusters of stars, and it will be cloudless and noiseless. That place will be luminescent with sages who have accomplished their asceticism and who take rest at that place, as if illuminated with innumerable rays of the sun. On crossing over that there is deep flowing River Shailoda. Then there is the North Kuru, the dwelling of those who have achieved divine merit in their previous births and now born in that country to enjoy the fruits of that divine merit, thus that country itself is earmarked for meritorious beings.

At that place North Kuru, the lotuses in the rivers will be golden in manner. The runners and stalks of lotus plants bear lotus leaves that are bluish like the bluishness of ‘Rock Lapis Lazuli.’ There will be thousands of such rivers filled with such plants in water, and with waters mingled with the waters of other lakes, and decorated with the thickets of red Costuses alongshore. Everywhere that province shines forth with highly valuable leaves which will be in the hue of sapphires, with fibrils in the hue of gold, and with amazing thickets of blue costuses around lakes.

That province is with amazing mountains that are replete with every kind of jewel, golden in hue, splendorous like Ritual-fire, and they are intercalated into the deep flowing rivers. These lands and rivers are self-contained and self-sufficient. There the trees will be eternally flowering and fruiting on which birds will be endlessly squawking. Some of the best trees will be yielding such of those adornments which will be vying with ornament made with pearls or with Lapis Gemstones, and suitable both for women and men. There the radiantly bright celestials like Gandharvas, Kinnaras, Siddhas, and Vidyadharas will be delighting along with their own females. All the inhabitants of North Kuru were supposed to have performed virtuous deeds in earlier births; hence, they are accorded with paradisiacal pleasures now.

On passing beyond that mountain in Uttara Kuru, there is Northern Ocean, a treasure trove of waters, and in the mid of which there is Gigantic Golden Mountain Soma. The north of Himalayas is referred to as the Northern Ocean. It is only either from the sphere of Indra, or from the sphere of Brahma, Mountain Soma can clearly be seen. Despite the place being sunless, there will be sunshine, because of the glory of itself, as if with the resplendence of the Sun. The God and Cosmic Souled Vishnu, an embodiment of eleven identical Souls, (Ekadasha Rudras) Shiva, and the God of Gods, Brahma, surrounded by Brahmarshis sojourn on golden Mountain Soma.

North of Kuru province, there is no way out even for Daityas, Danavas, Yakshas, Gandharvas etc., though they possess some extraordinary capabilities. Here there is a glimpse of the Arctic region with the Aurora Borealis to the north of the Uttara Kuru realms. It is said that Mountain Soma is an impenetrable one even for gods. There is no knowledge of those sunless and boundless realms available far and beyond.

(Courtesy: Vasudasa Swamy’s ‘Andhra Valmiki Ramayana,’ and Desiraju Hanumanta Rao’s

English version)