Practising humanity and aiding needy world over 

The World Red Cross Day has evolved into a significant historical event over the years. The 8th of May is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, a global day to honor the solidarity of our international Red Cross and Red Crescent movements, as well as the bravery and accomplishments of our volunteers and employees around the world, whose life-saving and life-challenging services ensure that we uphold our promise to humanity every day.

The International Committee of the Red Cross founder Jean Henry Dunant's birth anniversary is commemorated on this day. The Red Cross is involved in several initiatives and services. Its principal goal is to inspire, initiate, and support all types of humanitarian operations at all times and in all circumstances, based on seven principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, volunteer service, unity, and universality. Each year, disasters and crises devastate millions of people.

As part of the world's largest humanitarian network, the Red Cross and Red Crescent provide assistance and hope in virtually every corner of the globe. They are on the front lines of every crisis, frequently in perilous situations and at tremendous personal risk.

The main goals of World Red Cross Day are to provide relief and comfort to people who have been injured and to prevent disaster deaths. The day is commemorated to encourage and aid those who have been affected by natural disasters, disasters, war, and other comparable situations. It not only protects their lives but also gives financial assistance to assist them in escaping their situation.

Each year, the Red Cross or Red Crescent assists one in every 65 persons around the world. The Red Cross has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize three times. The Red Cross of the World fosters self-awareness and enables young people to learn about the strategies and procedures that are critical for our generation's and future generations' survival.

The Red Cross Day is celebrated on a grand scale in order to raise public awareness of its significance. Giving without expecting anything in return is a beautiful act of charity. Therefore, be kind to others, engage fully in the event, and join hands with the Red Cross to assist those in need.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad