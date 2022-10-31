Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: The unifier of modern India

Sardar Patel ranks among the greatest sons of Bharat Mata whose contribution to the nation, most importantly at a critical time in our recent history, remains unmatched. Popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India,' Sardar Patel, the principal unifier of modern India, was the architect of integrating about 565 princely States into the Union of India at the time of Independence. Displaying the highest qualities of statesmanship, patriotism and steely determination, Sardar Patel, with tact and patience went about the task of unifying India. The first Governor General of independent India, Mountbatten, had aptly summed up Sardar Patel's remarkable accomplishment in this regard when he said: "By far the most important achievement of the present government is the unification of the States into the Dominion of India. Had you failed in this, the results would have been disastrous…Nothing so added to the prestige of the present government than the brilliant policy you have followed with the States."



All of us collectively owe a deep debt of gratitude to Sardar Patel's vision. While India became free of colonial rule in 1947, the erstwhile Hyderabad State ruled by the Nizam was liberated a year later in 1948, thanks to the decisive action of the Sardar. His strong and timely action in the form of 'Operation Polo' foiled the nefarious plans of the Nizam to either remain independent or switch allegiance to Pakistan.

Describing Sardar Patel as "first and foremost architect of Indian unity," Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru observed that "Sardar hammered out a nation with iron and foil. History will record it in many pages and call him the builder and consolidator of the new India and say many other things about him." Commending the resolute manner in which he had resolved the Hyderabad crisis then, W. Gordon Graham writing in The Christian Science Monitor had remarked that the situation needed a man of iron who would not balk at coercive actions, "and in the Sardar, India had at that vital moment just the man."

It was the determination, tact, patience and grit which Sardar Patel displayed in dealing with an intransigent ruler, who refused to see the inevitable writing on the wall and even wanted to take the Hyderabad issue to UNO, which resolved a major crisis. Sardar Patel, through this act of astute, dexterous and decisive statesmanship, not only prevented attempts to balkanize India but internationalize the issue as well.

The complex case of Junagarh was also handled with tremendous sagacity, tact and decisiveness by Sardar Patel. I have always felt that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir would not have lingered for so long and would have been resolved definitively by Sardar Patel had he been given a free hand at that time.

Sardar Patel was a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi and remained unwavering in his loyalty to his mentor. Early in his political career, he came under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi, abandoned his European attire, plunged into the freedom struggle, organized peasants against the tyrannical British rulers at Kheda and in the historic Bardoli Satyagraha. There were occasions in later years when the Sardar differed with Gandhiji. He also had strong differences with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on a number of issues, including the handling of Jammu and Kashmir. But it is a testimony to Sardar Patel's greatness that he did not allow these differences to come in the way of protecting the larger interests of the country.

There is no finer example of Sardar Patel's selflessness and magnanimity than his readiness to withdraw his candidacy for the post of Congress President in favour of Pandit Nehru in 1946, on Mahatma Gandhi's advice, although a majority of State Congress committees supported his candidature. It was clear at the time that the Congress President would become the first Prime Minister of India. While we can only imagine what turn history would have taken had Sardar Patel presided over the nation's destiny as Prime Minister, this magnanimous act on his part, proves his commitment to placing the country's interests above self.

It can be said without the faintest hint of a doubt that Sardar Patel partnered proactively with Pandit Nehru in building a modern India, though for a long time I feel, he did not get the recognition he actually merited. The 182-metres tall 'Statue of Unity' near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat, stands as a real recognition of Patel's remarkable role in integrating various princely States and ensuring India's unity.

Let us not forget that the Iron Man of India was the chief architect of India's steel frame – the civil services. Sardar Patel rightly envisioned a cementing role for all India services in promoting the unity and integrity of the nation. In his celebrated address to the civil service probationers in 1947, Patel had counselled them to be guided by a real spirit of service in their day-to-day administration. He asked them to treat the common man as their own "or to put it correctly, to feel yourself to be one of them."

Much has been said and written about Sardar Patel's many-sided personality. He was a visionary political leader, an organizer par excellence, a competent administrator and a highly skillful negotiator. As we pay our respectful tributes to the visionary statesman on his Jayanti today, we should collectively endeavour to emulate his sterling qualities and strive together towards realising his dream of ushering in 'Suraaj' in a new, egalitarian and prosperous India.

(The author is a former

Vice President of India)